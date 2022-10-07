Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Bronx Latina helps give away more than 1.3 million diapers in her community
One Bronx woman is stepping in to fill that need for diapers for families in her neighborhood. She's already helped provide more than 1.3 million free diapers to families in her community. Bronx Latina helps give away more than 1.3 million …. One Bronx woman is stepping in to fill...
pix11.com
Christopher Rivas talks new book “Brown Enough” and what it means to be Latino in America
Actor, podcaster and author Chrsitopher Rivas stopped by New York Living this morning to talk with Marysol and Chris about his new book, “Brown Enough.” It’s part memoir, part social commentary and takes a deep dive look at race and identity and what it means to be Brown in a Black and White world.
pix11.com
Low COVID booster rates have health leaders pushing for more vaccinations
It's been over a month since the newest COVID booster shot rolled out, but most people haven't gotten it. With winter coming soon, federal leaders are making a push to change that. Low COVID booster rates have health leaders pushing …. It's been over a month since the newest COVID...
pix11.com
Circus Vazquez has been entertaining New Yorkers for 20 years
The Circus Vazquez started about 50 years ago in Mexico and features a two-hour show with skaters and clowns. Circus Vazquez has been entertaining New Yorkers …. The Circus Vazquez started about 50 years ago in Mexico and features a two-hour show with skaters and clowns. NY governor’s race: Candidates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
Brooklyn dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter seemed loving, neighbors say
The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father. Brooklyn dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter …. The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father. Is NYC transit more...
pix11.com
Ukrainian running club wants Russians banned from New York City Marathon
Ukrainian Running Club New York started a petition to ban runners who live in Russia and Belarus from running in the New York City Marathon. Ukrainian running club wants Russians banned from …. Ukrainian Running Club New York started a petition to ban runners who live in Russia and Belarus...
pix11.com
Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says
A man was fatally stabbed in the chest aboard an MTA bus Sunday night in Mott Haven, according to police, marking one of at least three assaults in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says. A man was...
pix11.com
Sunny, bright Columbus Day on tap in NYC area; temps in the 60s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and sunny day in New York City as temperatures warmed into the low and mid-60s across the area. The sunshine and dry conditions remain in place as skies will become mostly clear after sunset. But the temperatures will drop into the 50s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
‘Time to help’: Psychologist on evolving views on mental health
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Progress is being made in removing the stigma surrounding mental health, and World Mental Health Day, which is Monday, marks a great time for self-reflection. Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist at NYU Langone Health, joined New York Living to discuss evolving views on mental...
pix11.com
How to avoid ‘the silent treatment’ and other communication pitfalls
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Your message matters! Communication is a skill that can make or break a relationship of any kind. And communication pitfalls come in all shapes and sizes, such as the “silent treatment,” vagueness in communication and non-engagement during conversations. Marcedes Fuller, a motivational speaker...
pix11.com
How long until we change the clocks?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
pix11.com
Indigenous people seek to separate themselves from Columbus Day
MANHATTAN N.Y. (PIX11) – The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Randall’s Island Monday was meant to honor the culture of indigenous individuals and bring awareness to their fight in renaming Columbus Day. Sen. Jessica Ramos from District 13 and Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes from District 51 have re-introduced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pix11.com
Con Edison energy efficiency program helps businesses use less energy & save more money
Businesses have all sorts of different costs and expenses, and one expense almost every business must deal with is their energy bill. Con Edison is helping business owners reduce their energy usage with programs that improve efficiency and lead to savings on their bottom line. It’s all part of Con Edison’s clean energy commitment.
pix11.com
NYC forecast: showers to develop later in the week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week starts on a tranquil note as high pressure keeps the region dry through at least Wednesday. A potent cold front will bring the risk of showers and storms as early as Thursday afternoon and could linger into Friday morning. Cooler air then gradually moves in for the weekend and into next week.
Comments / 0