Scottish leader: Independence vote key, whatever court says

LONDON (AP) — The leader of the Scottish government said Sunday that she will push on with her campaign to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom, even if she loses a Supreme Court case seeking authorization to call a new independence referendum. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to...
Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

Russia has accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack and has launched counter-attacks in more than a dozen Ukrainian cities. Following New York City declaring a state of emergency, we’re exploring the issue of immigration in the United States. And finally, we head to Japan to experience a baseball game like no other.
