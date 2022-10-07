Read full article on original website
bocamag.com
Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More
The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
WESH
Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday
Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
Multiple Schools “SWATTED” Tuesday In Palm Beach, Broward Counties
No Injuries. Caller Claimed Ten Shot In Palm Beach County Private School. All Fake. MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSES. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police and Fire Rescue workers across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties responded to at least six “School Shooting” calls Tuesday morning. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Mosquito Spraying Over Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach On Monday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is set to conduct aerial mosquito spraying roughly thirty minutes after sunset on Monday, October 10th, weather permitting. This is the official statement from PBC: “Aerial spraying is in response to increased mosquito levels and potential […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police Rush To Boca Raton High School
REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
WPBF News 25
In the wake of Kings Point tornado damage, HOA attorney urges Floridians to have a disaster plan
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the residents of Kings Point continue to pick up the pieces, a local HOA lawyer explained why this is the time for all Florida residents to dot their I's and cross their T's when it comes to their plan in case a natural disaster strikes again.
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
WSVN-TV
Virgin Orbit 747 refuels at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virgin Orbit 747 made a pit stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to fuel up after taking off from the Mojave Desert en route to the United Kingdom. The aircraft is a mobile launch pad, and the company can send rockets and...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Mosquito Control to spray nearly 20% of Palm Beach County on Monday
Palm Beach County will conduct aerial spraying Monday to curb mosquito populations. The county's Division of Mosquito Control will target an area of about 260,000 acres, or roughly 17% of Palm Beach County's overall acreage, "in response to increased mosquito levels and potential of vector borne disease threats," according to a news release.
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Palm Beach County Schools To Pay $25,000 To Student Given Bad Advice
Student Claims Bad Guidance Led To Loss of $30,000 Scholarship. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District is prepared to pay $25,000 to a student who claims she was given bad advice by a school counselor. According to the lawsuit […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek
Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
Delray Beach Man Allegedly Holds Mom At Knifepoint, Bites Her
$44,000 Bond For Man Who Fled Scene On Bicycle… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is in jail Tuesday morning, nearly a month after he allegedly held his 75-year-old mother at knifepoint, then fled on a bike. Michael Bouchard of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton High School cleared after police investigate reports of an armed subject
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The school has been cleared after authorities found nothing suspicious on campus. The Boca Raton Police Department said officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at Boca Raton High School. The school is on a precautionary code red lockdown, and authorities...
cw34.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
