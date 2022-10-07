ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
BOCA RATON, FL
Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
BOCA RATON, FL
Multiple Schools “SWATTED” Tuesday In Palm Beach, Broward Counties

No Injuries. Caller Claimed Ten Shot In Palm Beach County Private School. All Fake. MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSES. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police and Fire Rescue workers across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties responded to at least six “School Shooting” calls Tuesday morning. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Mosquito Spraying Over Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach On Monday

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is set to conduct aerial mosquito spraying roughly thirty minutes after sunset on Monday, October 10th, weather permitting. This is the official statement from PBC: “Aerial spraying is in response to increased mosquito levels and potential […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Police Rush To Boca Raton High School

REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Delray Beach Man Allegedly Holds Mom At Knifepoint, Bites Her

$44,000 Bond For Man Who Fled Scene On Bicycle… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is in jail Tuesday morning, nearly a month after he allegedly held his 75-year-old mother at knifepoint, then fled on a bike. Michael Bouchard of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
