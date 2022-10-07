Bend Police invites the public to the First Responder Job Fair and Community Event tomorrow

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First responders are looking to fill positions at the First Responder Job Fair and Community Event on Saturday. Bend Police is hosting the event at Riverbend Park in Bend, along with other agencies.

Bend Police is looking to fill eight officer positions, and accepting applications for community service officers both entry level and lateral police officer positions, and community relations manager, and public safety technician, among other positions.

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said, "We've been down a few officers for quite a while. So, this is a just an opportunity for us to add to our ranks."

Black Butte Ranch Police Department is no longer participating in the event since they are experiencing a staffing shortage. There are currently six full time officers and one part time community service officer that's non-sworn. The department is currently looking to make it seven officers, trying to fill that one full time officer position. Administrative Manager Jessica Rich said it's a lateral opening. The job opening was posted on September 14.

Bend Fire & Rescue will have an interactive ladder truck on site, and Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course.

There will also be a drone operator there to show how drones are used in law enforcement and a SWAT vehicle.

