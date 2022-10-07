Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday’s The Winchesters premiere. Proceed at your own risk! John and Mary certainly have their work cut out for them after The Winchesters‘ series premiere, which told a much different story about how Dean and Sam’s parents met from the one viewers heard on Supernatural. Over the course of the episode, John returned from the Vietnam War and literally bumped into Mary outside of a movie theater showing Slaughterhouse-Five. It wasn’t long before a letter from his MIA dad led him to the abandoned Men of Letters bunker and a run-in with Mary, who informed him of...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO