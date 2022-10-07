Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Marvel Role, and It's a Hot One
Keanu Reeves has played some iconic characters in his 58 years, including Ted in the Bill & Ted movies, John Wick and Neo in The Matrix films. But he has yet to play the role his 10-year-old self would like to see him tackle. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves revealed that role.
More People Need to Watch the 2nd Best TV Series on Netflix
In 2016, Netflix dropped two sci-fi shows about young girls with superpowers. One was Stranger Things. The other was The OA, a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is...
Someone Re-Created the 'Known Universe' in Minecraft
Minecraft has been used to build some incredible creations, including a replica of San Francisco's Chinatown, but one player has upped the ante and re-created what he calls "the entire known universe" in the popular sandbox game. Christopher Slayton,18, spent more than two months painstakingly replicating the universe in Minecraft....
Overwatch 2: How to Download and Set Up SMS Protect
Overwatch 2, the sequel to Blizzard's class-based hero shooter, is finally here. The game removes one tank from PVP gameplay and adds a new battle pass system to the game. Eventually, the game will also feature new story missions, though those won't be coming until next year. First announced at...
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
'House of the Dragon': When You Can Watch Episode 8 in Your Time Zone
House of the Dragon has come a long way in seven weeks. When the journey began, Viserys was a new king and Rhaenyra Targaryen was just 14 years old. Now Viserys is on the way out and, after the events of episode 7, Rhaenyra has entered her second marriage. That's just one of the many ways the Game of Thrones prequel escalated in Driftmark. We find out what's next on Sunday.
The Winchesters EP Talks Premiere's Supernatural Easter Eggs, Dean's Whereabouts and the Show's Big Bad
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday’s The Winchesters premiere. Proceed at your own risk! John and Mary certainly have their work cut out for them after The Winchesters‘ series premiere, which told a much different story about how Dean and Sam’s parents met from the one viewers heard on Supernatural. Over the course of the episode, John returned from the Vietnam War and literally bumped into Mary outside of a movie theater showing Slaughterhouse-Five. It wasn’t long before a letter from his MIA dad led him to the abandoned Men of Letters bunker and a run-in with Mary, who informed him of...
Skyward Sword, Pokemon Snap, More Nintendo Switch Games Drop to $40 for Prime Day Sale
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Nintendo makes some of the best games for its Nintendo Switch, but the company doesn't put its games on sale often. Amazon's second Prime Day-like event gives Switch owners a chance to save some money for a limited time.
Here's When the Finale of 'The Rings of Power' Lands in Your Timezone
We've almost reached the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, the show has certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. PT.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Salutes Chadwick Boseman in New Video
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a month away from hitting theaters, and a new video from Marvel offers a glimpse of the sequel without the late Chadwick Boseman . In the featurette, director Ryan Cooler and stars including Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett pay tribute to their former leading man and previous incumbent of the Black Panther mantle, who died in 2020.
