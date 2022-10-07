ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wvih.com

Trial Set For Couple Accused In Child’s Death

A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing Monday, Catherine McKinney and...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Excessive Force#Corrections Officers#The Department Of Justice#Doj
wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvih.com

Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Teen hospitalized after Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers located a teenage male suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Former Louisville corrections officer found guilty of assaulting inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro corrections officer has been found guilty of violating an inmate’s civil rights after a brutal assault. Darrell Taylor was found guilty of one count of deprivation of rights, a federal felony, Thursday afternoon. The jury took about two hours to deliberate before issuing the verdict.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jefferson County Clerk's office prepares for election security

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Clerk's office is preparing for election security to guarantee voters will experience a fair election with every vote counted. Jefferson County Clerk, Bobbie Holsclaw, visited eight license branches. This is part of her voter registration blitz to inform voters about the election process and important dates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy