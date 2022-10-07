Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Former Louisville police officer facing federal civil rights charge pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who was facing a felony civil rights charge from the night David McAtee was killed has instead pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. Katie Crews admitted she used "unreasonable force"...
wvih.com
Trial Set For Couple Accused In Child’s Death
k105.com
Former Louisville jail officer found guilty of using excessive force on inmate
A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer has been found guilty in federal court of using excessive force on an inmate. Darrell Taylor, 32, was found guilty of using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Case of Louisville day care worker accused of abuse heads to grand jury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of a Louisville day care worker charged with abusing children is headed to a grand jury. Rachel Flannery, 24, appeared in court Monday on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12-years-old or younger. She was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Charges Related To Alleged Assault In Louisville Hotel Room
A man out of Pike County is now facing charges related to an alleged attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. 40-year-old Nicholas Vogelsang, of Pikeville, is now charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation in addition to misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
Wave 3
Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old
Wave 3
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
wdrb.com
Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
WLKY.com
ISP: Man with machete shot, killed by Clarksville police at Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for...
Machete-wielding man shot dead by cop in Clarksville Walmart
wvih.com
Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
LMPD: Teen hospitalized after Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers located a teenage male suffering from a...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
Wave 3
Former Louisville corrections officer found guilty of assaulting inmate
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro corrections officer has been found guilty of violating an inmate’s civil rights after a brutal assault. Darrell Taylor was found guilty of one count of deprivation of rights, a federal felony, Thursday afternoon. The jury took about two hours to deliberate before issuing the verdict.
Wave 3
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
WLKY.com
Democrat suing to get on ballot in Kentucky House race appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Democrat suing to get on the ballot in a Kentucky House race appeared in court Monday, with her attorney arguing a certification deadline does not apply to the candidate because of unique circumstances. Democrat Ann Sermersheim filed on Sept. 13 to run against Republican incumbent...
Wave 3
Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
Jefferson County Clerk's office prepares for election security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Clerk's office is preparing for election security to guarantee voters will experience a fair election with every vote counted. Jefferson County Clerk, Bobbie Holsclaw, visited eight license branches. This is part of her voter registration blitz to inform voters about the election process and important dates.
