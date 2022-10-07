Read full article on original website
Related
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Justice Department announces sentencing, arrest over election threats
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday announced two actions involving threats against election officials, leading to the sentencing of a Nebraska man in one incident and the arrest of an Iowa man in a separate investigation. A federal judge sentenced Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, Neb., to...
Meadville man charged in Capitol riots claimed 2nd Amendment rights were violated. He lost
As soon as he appeared in U.S. District Court in Erie on Sept. 30, newly charged with tripping a police officer during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mikhail E. Slye claimed his constitutional rights were being violated. Slye, of Meadville, immediately objected to a federal magistrate judge's order...
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9News
Judge grants temporary restraining order to Dominion CEO after threat to Denver office
DENVER — The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes election voting machines, has filed a restraining order against a man he says was scoping out the company's Denver office. A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the El Paso County man who documents say visited...
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
Trump Bashes Ben Sasse as Author Urges Former President to Take Senate Seat
Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse is expected to resign from his seat two years early after being selected as the unanimous finalist for the presidency of University of Florida (UF), while a conservative author calls for ex-President Donald Trump to fill the potential vacancy. The news was announced by UF's...
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Washington CNN — Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021. A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.” A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
Biden DOJ indicts 11 pro-life activists for protesting outside abortion clinic
President Biden's Justice Department charged 11 pro-life activists with FACE Act violations. The group is accused of blocking access to a Tennessee abortion clinic.
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom
Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge for Colorado Springs formally sworn in
Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a former corporate litigator and high-ranking official in the Colorado Attorney General's Office, was formally sworn in on Friday as the lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs. "It strikes me that we have formed a society that sometimes makes life difficult. For some, life is more...
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
USPS Given Firm Delivery Rules in States’ Election Mail Suit (1)
Court grants states’ permanent injunction aimed at mail delays. States challenging US Postal Service policy changes made in the lead-up to the 2020 elections were harmed by those changes, a federal judge in Washington has ruled. New York, Hawaii, and New Jersey, along with New York City and San...
coloradopolitics.com
Lawsuit against Denver-based Dominion Voting tossed after judge finds no basis for claims
A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit from multiple Michigan residents against Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. after finding the plaintiffs failed to allege any actual injury from the company's efforts to protect itself against defamation. Dominion, which supplies voting machines and software to states and counties, attracted the attention...
WTOP
Maryland’s highest court upholds order allowing early counting of mail-in ballots
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A legal skirmish over the upcoming election came to an apparent conclusion on Friday when the Maryland Court of Appeals issued an order allowing local elections boards to tally mail-in ballots as they are delivered.
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
Comments / 0