ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Ford
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.” A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
FLORIDA STATE
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election State#The Justice Department#Ford#American
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Federal judge for Colorado Springs formally sworn in

Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a former corporate litigator and high-ranking official in the Colorado Attorney General's Office, was formally sworn in on Friday as the lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs. "It strikes me that we have formed a society that sometimes makes life difficult. For some, life is more...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Instagram
bloomberglaw.com

USPS Given Firm Delivery Rules in States’ Election Mail Suit (1)

Court grants states’ permanent injunction aimed at mail delays. States challenging US Postal Service policy changes made in the lead-up to the 2020 elections were harmed by those changes, a federal judge in Washington has ruled. New York, Hawaii, and New Jersey, along with New York City and San...
HAWAII STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Lawsuit against Denver-based Dominion Voting tossed after judge finds no basis for claims

A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit from multiple Michigan residents against Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. after finding the plaintiffs failed to allege any actual injury from the company's efforts to protect itself against defamation. Dominion, which supplies voting machines and software to states and counties, attracted the attention...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOP

Maryland’s highest court upholds order allowing early counting of mail-in ballots

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A legal skirmish over the upcoming election came to an apparent conclusion on Friday when the Maryland Court of Appeals issued an order allowing local elections boards to tally mail-in ballots as they are delivered.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy