wiltonbulletin.com
Quinnipiac men's hockey team ranked eighth in the latest USCHO poll
The Quinnipiac men's hockey team moved from sixth to eighth in the latest USCHO.com poll. The Bobcats opened the season with a 4-0 win over Boston College before skating to a 2-2 tie with LIU on Sunday. UConn rose from No. 20 to No. 17 in the poll after beginning...
Connecticut girls soccer coaches polls (Oct. 10)
Here are the top 10 in each division, with first-place votes in parentheses, as well as all other schools receiving support. Also receiving votes: Farmington, Daniel Hand, Newtown, Masuk, Brookfield, Ellington, Branford, Suffield, Southington, Holy Cross. CLASS S/M. 1. Mercy (8) 2. Tolland (3) 3. Lyman Memorial (2) 4. Stonington...
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
Opinion: Parents right to resist indoctrination of students
Last month, an English teacher at Southington High School distributed to his students materials intended to facilitate “conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity.” Among the claims students were expected to accept without question is that in America racism is “a systemic issue,” and that while “no individual is personally responsible for what white people have done or for the historical decisions of the American government, you are responsible for whether you are upholding the systems that elevate white people over people of color.”
Recycling fees nearly tripled in CT towns this year, officials say
WILTON — Recycling disposal costs, or tipping fees, have nearly tripled since January — most of that increase happening since July — prompting Wilton officials to look for ways to offset the costs. On Jan. 1, the curbside tipping cost per ton was $44.81. On Oct. 1,...
Art Town: Is there a future for the Westport Art Museum?
A few years ago, we wrote about the dream, dating back almost 50 years, that artists Leonard Fisher and Burt Chernow had to establish a Westport Art Museum. A committee of artists, hosted by the now defunct Westport Arts Center, and led by Leonard Fisher, was formed, and over the next two years this esteemed group curated a group of works by renowned Westport artists from the past, and an exciting exhibition was planned. Fisher created a video showing the importance these artists had in making Westport into a community that became nationally recognized as an esteemed art town. Fisher’s video also addressed many of the contemporary artists who continue to keep Westport at the forefront of the arts.
