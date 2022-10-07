Read full article on original website
Last week Lil Yachty released a new track titled “Poland” on SoundCloud and it promptly blew up. The song, with its addictive "I took the woooooock to Poland" hook, has amassed over 5 million plays in seven days. Now it has been made available across all streaming services. Check it out below.
Animal Collective have cancelled their fall 2022 European tour. The band announced the news today on Instagram, citing budgetary and health concerns as reasons for their decision and adding that refunds will be available to those who bought tickets through their original points of purchase. “Friends, we are absolutely gutted to announce today that we are making the decision to cancel our UK/EU dates for this November,” they wrote. “We love playing music for you and truly wish we could be there.
Where were you when you first heard Lil Yachty’s short but poignant tale of taking the Wock to Poland? I was at my desk, getting ready to head out for the evening, but God and Yachty had other plans for me, and today is no different. Exactly a week...
