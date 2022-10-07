Animal Collective have cancelled their fall 2022 European tour. The band announced the news today on Instagram, citing budgetary and health concerns as reasons for their decision and adding that refunds will be available to those who bought tickets through their original points of purchase. “Friends, we are absolutely gutted to announce today that we are making the decision to cancel our UK/EU dates for this November,” they wrote. “We love playing music for you and truly wish we could be there.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO