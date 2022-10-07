Read full article on original website
Donations Needed for Greene County’s Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive
With colder temperatures now around, it’s time for an annual event to help out less fortunate families in Greene County. Warm Hearts Clothing Drive is currently underway with New Opportunities of Greene County. Coordinator Teresa Lansman tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 85 children in the county are in need of winter coats, gloves, stocking hats, boots and snow pants. She feels times are even tougher for families this year.
Greene County Relay for Life to Host Online Auction this Week
One last major fundraising event for Greene County Relay for Life is this week. An online auction is happening from 10am Monday to 6pm Friday. There will be 41 items up for bid during the week through the 32auctions website. You will need to create a free account in order to place a bid on an item.
History of Perry Fire Department to be Spotlighted at Carnegie Library Museum
A program is taking place Thursday encourages Perry and surrounding residents to learn about the local fire department. Perry Library Director Mary Murphy says Assistant Fire Chief Brian Eiteman will be the presenter as part of the “A Conversation with…” program series. “If you’ve not ever been...
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/11/2022)-Jefferson Parks and Rec Director Denny Hammen Pt 2
Jefferson Parks and Rec Director Denny Hammen joins us for the second of our two part series as he discusses the bathhouse remodel project at the swimming pool, as well as replacing the playground equipment at Russell Park and installing adult exercise stations at Daubendiek Park. Podcast: Play in new...
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
LifeServe Urges Jefferson and Surrounding Residents to Donate Blood Tomorrow
LifeServe Blood Center of Iowa is coming to Jefferson tomorrow for a community blood drive. LifeServe Director of Public Relations and Marketing Danielle West urges everyone who can donate blood to do so. “We’ve seen less donors come out this year than really the last couple of years during the...
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
Thomas Beazor, 54, of Jefferson,
An Elks Rest Service for Thomas Beazor, 54, of Jefferson, will be held at 5:00pm Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Bill Berger will officiate. Following the Elks service, the family will greet friends until 7:00pm Sunday at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Interment services will be 10:30am...
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA
Funeral arrangements are pending for David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- ACG MS Warriors Deb Richter
We discuss multiple sclerosis with ACG MS Warriors President Deb Richter.ACG MS Warriors is a MS support group and awareness of programs available .It Tries to get more programs available to patients in the rural areas because not everyone can make it to the metro for these programs available. Podcast:...
Guthrie County Extension Started Their Fall Feel Good Campaign
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach has started an initiative that serves farmers around the county. Regional Extension Education Director Rich Wrage says they have started their third annual “Fall Feel Good” initiative that spreads awareness about mental health during a busy harvest season. Wrage explains they have delivered bags full of resources to around 45 farmers so far in the month of October.
Adel PD Seek Missing Man
(Adel, IA) — Adel Police are looking for a man missing since October 5th. Daniel Wolfe is white, six-feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police say he is bald, has multiple tattoos, and may be using a bicycle.
Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient
Graveside Services for Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Co-Ed Volleyball League Registration Deadline Tomorrow with Jefferson Parks and Rec
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department has an adult sporting league starting soon. The Co-ed Volleyball League begins Sunday, October 16th with games to be played starting at 3pm at the Greene County Community Center. Teams are limited to ten players and there must be a gender balance. A minimum of four teams are needed for the league with a maximum of eight teams allowed.
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
Bernice Rohovit, 98, of Iowa City, IA; formerly of Jefferson, IA
Funeral services for Bernice Rohovit, 98, former Jefferson, IA resident, will be held at 10:30am Saturday October 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson, IA. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral...
Guthrie Center City Council Adresses Tax Exemption Application
The Guthrie Center City Council will meet today. The Council will consider for approval a resolution for a tax exemption application from Curtis and Kristy Milton for the address of 1201 Cameron Drive and they will consider a billing grant costs for the Housing Rehabilition program from the Region 12 Council of Goverments. The Council will discuss a tree removal quote and the Little Charger Daycare Center.
Jefferson Police Report October 10, 2022
3:29am: An Officer was advised of a dog running at large in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Way. The Officer identified the dog and plans to issue the owner a citation for “Animal Running at Large”. 9:39am: A traffic stop in the 1100 block of N. Elm...
Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson
Funeral services for Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson, will be held at 10:30am Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday October 13, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. She...
