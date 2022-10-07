2 guns found inside Weaver High School in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two guns were found inside Weaver High School in Hartford on Friday.

The student who allegedly brought the weapons to school is in custody, Hartford police said.

Security at Weaver High School received a report of a student with a firearm in the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

District officials said the school was placed in a code yellow lockdown while security conducted a comprehensive search of the building. Police said the two firearms were hidden in two locations inside the school.

Police said the student, whose name has not been released by authorities, was immediately taken into custody after the guns were found. Police are working to determine if other students were involved.

Police have not said if the guns were loaded with ammunition.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority,” school officials said.

“No students or staff were physically harmed during this incident.”

Students and staff were released around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.