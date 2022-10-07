Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (lower body) out 2-4 weeks

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers will miss two-to-four weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Bruce Boudreau announced Friday.

Myers, 32, did not participate in practice on either Thursday or Friday. The 6-foot-8 Myers registered one shot on goal during the Canucks’ 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in a preseason game on Wednesday.

Myers recorded 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) in 82 games with the Canucks last season.

He has totaled 325 points (87 goals, 238 assists) in 840 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Canucks. He was selected by the Sabres with the 12th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

