ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (lower body) out 2-4 weeks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yBmU_0iQNbatb00

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers will miss two-to-four weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Bruce Boudreau announced Friday.

Myers, 32, did not participate in practice on either Thursday or Friday. The 6-foot-8 Myers registered one shot on goal during the Canucks’ 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in a preseason game on Wednesday.

Myers recorded 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) in 82 games with the Canucks last season.

He has totaled 325 points (87 goals, 238 assists) in 840 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Canucks. He was selected by the Sabres with the 12th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Tyler Myers
Person
Mackenzie Weegar
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy