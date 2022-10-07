ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Bones Vet Joins Snowfall, Inside Amy Schumer Trailer and More

By Vlada Gelman
 4 days ago
Bones vet Tamara Taylor will help Snowfall say goodbye, with an undisclosed role in the FX drama’s sixth and final season , our sister site Deadline reports.

When the final-season announcement was made in April 2022, star/producer Damson Idris in a statement, “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. II’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

Taylor most recently starred on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Angela Wheatley.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Justin Long ( New Girl ) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Goosebumps series as a “new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Fox has renewed creator Dan Harmon’s animated comedy Krapopolis for Season 2, ahead of its 2023 series premiere.

* Prime Video has renewed the adult animated fantasy-adventure series The Legend of Vox Machina for Season 3.

* Hulu has picked up the animated comedy Solar Opposites for Season 5, ahead of its fourth season premiere next year, it was announced at New York Comic Con.

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Inside Amy Schumer Season 5, premiering with its first two episodes on Thursday, Oct. 20:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

