ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

50 pounds of meth found in backpacks during traffic stop near San Miguel

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyP9F_0iQNbVQq00

A U.S. citizen is facing charges after agents found 50 pounds of meth near San Miguel, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Agents stopped a white car near San Miguel and found concealed meth hidden inside backpacks.

The smuggler was arrested and agents will be working with the Drug Enforcement Administration of Phoenix in the investigation, says Chief Modlin.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 2

Roberto
4d ago

Anyone notice that if the drug smuggler were white, his face would displayed with his or her name but there is noticeable aversion by Mexican writers to saying that it was a Mexican(s) drug dealer(s). We need to quit pandering to the trash in our failing Society.

Reply
4
Related
KOLD-TV

U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, CA
San Miguel, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a man reportedly kidnapped a seven-year-old girl on Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of Nogales Highway in response to reports of a child in distress. A bystander had stopped out with the child and called 911.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Dea#Methamphetamine#U S Citizen#U S Border Patrol#Tucson Sector
californiaexaminer.net

Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’

On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC 15 News

PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell. The incident occurred on October 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. The inmate was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. The Tucson Police Department said Elias Cordova, 32, was shot in a parking lot near North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street and died at a local hospital.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week. According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting on Friday, Oct. 7. As of Saturday, Oct. 8, no arrests have been made and the TPD is working to determine a motive. Authorities said they were called around 2 p.m. to the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy