Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
What they’re saying about the Bengals’ dramatic loss vs. the Ravens: Social media reaction
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Ravens threw the first punch against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in pursuit of their first home win of the season. The Bengals saw the game slip away when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nit a 43-yard field goal on the game’s final play, giving Baltimore a 19-17 win.
Browns defenders call Brandon Staley’s late fourth-down decision ‘disrespectful’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert saw his head coach Brandon Staley’s decision to go for it on fourth-down-and-1 from his own 45-yard line as a sign of belief. “I think it says a lot that he believes in us,” Herbert said following the Chargers 30-28 win over...
Joe Mixon on Bengals passing near the goal line: ‘I’m just playing the cards that’s dealt’
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati’s trip to the red zone late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens came and went without starting running back Joe Mixon touching the ball. Coach Zac Taylor called four straight pass attempts after a defensive pass interference call on the...
Why Bengals’ trick play against the Ravens was doomed from the start
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s “Philly Special” didn’t live up to its namesake in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens. The Eagles made the gadget play famous by scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots and the city even built a statue honoring the moment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: How to watch for free (10/09/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. WATCH LIVE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 last week. Meanwhile...
How Logan Wilson, Daxton Hill and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Ravens
BALTIMORE, Md. - The Bengals was solid in Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Ravens, but kicker Justin Tucker racked up three field goals in the second half to win the game for Baltimore. On only 6 snaps, cornerback Daxton Hill led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
Frustrating? That’s an understatement when it comes to the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns are good enough to beat the Chargers. They have more talent than they’ve shown with their 2-3 record against one of the NFL’s weakest early-season schedules. But the Browns are 2-3. They did lose to the Chargers, 30-28, Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
The next 3 games will be tone-setting for the Browns: 10 Tuesday takes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The next three games leading into the Browns’ bye could set the course for the remainder of the season. This season was always going to be a strange one once the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, the franchise quarterback they’ve been seeking since returning to the league, but one they can’t have for the first 11 games of the season.
Zac Taylor, La’el Collins downplay sideline exchange during Ravens game
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was caught by NBC’s cameras having an animated exchange with starting right tackle La’el Collins on Sunday night. The incident happened after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an incomplete shovel pass to Stanley Morgan on a fourth down at the goal line late in the third quarter.
Bengals’ LT Jonah Williams has sprained MCL, WR Tee Higgins working through sprained ankle
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will have some injury concerns to work through before next Sunday’s game against the Saints. Left tackle Jonah Williams has a sprained MCL, and wide receiver Tee Higgins is still battling an ankle sprain that limited him to just 10 snaps on Sunday night’s game in Baltimore.
Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns’ newest linebacker
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns made a swift move immediately after giving up 238 rushing yards in a 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In an effort to try and bolster the defense, they traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons along with a swap of picks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bengals’ defense has allowed 16.4 offensive points per game through five outings — they’re still 2-3
BALTIMORE, Md. — The final drive of Sunday’s thriller between the Bengals and Ravens was an apt example of the Bengals’ season to this point. Their defense had been stellar, once again, all game long against Lamar Jackson and Co. and kept the Ravens’ offense out of the end zone for nearly 45 minutes of game time from early in the second quarter through the end of the night. They did so again with less than two minutes on the clock, keeping Baltimore away from the end zone on its last possession of the game.
Browns’ new LB Deion Jones due in Tuesday; Denzel Ward in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Help is on the way. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, whose defense has surrendered 440 yards rushing the past two weeks, is eager to meet his new inside linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday. The Browns officially acquired the 2017 Pro Bowler Monday in a trade with the Falcons for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2024.
Deshaun Watson, back at the Browns facility on Monday, has kept in close contact with the QBs during his ban
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson has kept in close contract with his fellow quarterbacks during his suspension, which should ease his transition back to the Browns facility Monday on a limited basis. “It will be good to have him back in the facility and see his face,” current backup QB...
Deshaun Watson back at the Browns facility, in good spirits and ‘in a good spot’ football-wise, Kevin Stefanski says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski saw an old, familiar face at the Browns facility on Monday in Deshaun Watson, who returned to the team on a limited basis halfway through his 11-game suspension per terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. “He seems in a good spot,” Stefanski said on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bengals fall in Baltimore, 19-17, as Ravens take AFC North lead
BALTIMORE, Md. — For weeks, the Bengals have bemoaned slow starts and missed opportunities as the two main reasons for their two losses to open the season. Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium, they got both. In a 19-17 loss to the Ravens, the Bengals started slow and missed...
Bengals need to search for offensive identity after 2-3 start: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There’s still much to assess from the Bengals’ three walk-off losses so far this season. Sitting at 2-3, with all three of their losses coming by a combined margin of eight points, is the team lacking an offensive identity? Where do the Bengals need to solidify a foundation that can stick with them regardless of their opponent?
‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
5 plays that best represent the Browns’ terrible run defense in their 30-28 loss to the Chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns defensive unit did not show up against the run in Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a tale of “last place” for both teams. The Browns entered the game ranked last with an overall run-defense grade of 33.0, per Pro Football Focus. The Chargers on the other hand, were deemed to have the worst rushing attack in the league, thanks to their 258 total rushing yards after four games, landing them in last place.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0