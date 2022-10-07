ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

The next 3 games will be tone-setting for the Browns: 10 Tuesday takes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The next three games leading into the Browns’ bye could set the course for the remainder of the season. This season was always going to be a strange one once the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, the franchise quarterback they’ve been seeking since returning to the league, but one they can’t have for the first 11 games of the season.
Cleveland.com

The Bengals' defense has allowed 16.4 offensive points per game through five outings — they're still 2-3

BALTIMORE, Md. — The final drive of Sunday’s thriller between the Bengals and Ravens was an apt example of the Bengals’ season to this point. Their defense had been stellar, once again, all game long against Lamar Jackson and Co. and kept the Ravens’ offense out of the end zone for nearly 45 minutes of game time from early in the second quarter through the end of the night. They did so again with less than two minutes on the clock, keeping Baltimore away from the end zone on its last possession of the game.
Cleveland.com

'This is why you don't draft a kicker!' fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
Cleveland.com

5 plays that best represent the Browns' terrible run defense in their 30-28 loss to the Chargers

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns defensive unit did not show up against the run in Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a tale of “last place” for both teams. The Browns entered the game ranked last with an overall run-defense grade of 33.0, per Pro Football Focus. The Chargers on the other hand, were deemed to have the worst rushing attack in the league, thanks to their 258 total rushing yards after four games, landing them in last place.
