Cleveland, OH

Projected construction costs continue to spiral in Shaker’s formation of Lee Road Action Plan

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coming down the home stretch on the public engagement phase of the Lee Road Action Plan, projected construction costs continue to spiral. The proposed construction date has also been pushed back a year -- to 2026 -- for the transportation overhaul featuring a city-length “road diet,” including an off-road, two-way bicycle track and additional amenities along the Chagrin-Lee corridor from Van Aken Boulevard south into Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Greater Cleveland continues post-COVID tourism rebound, with more than 16 million visitors in 2021; full recovery not expected until 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland continues to rebound from the dramatic tourism downturn caused by the pandemic, attracting 16.1 million visitors in 2021. That’s up 17% over 2020 numbers, but still down substantially from the record 19.6 million visitors who came to Cleveland in 2019. David Gilbert, president...
CLEVELAND, OH
How much could Doan Brook Park cost us?

When the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) presented its plan for Doan Brook Park, formerly Horseshoe Lake, it lacked this important information: How much would it cost residents of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights?. The NEORSD plan does not include funds for maintenance, improvements or management of the park....
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance face off in Cleveland: Capitol Letter

Face-off: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance held the first debate of the U.S. Senate race, facing off in Cleveland on Monday night. As Andrew Tobias writes, neither candidate made any major mistakes, meaning declaring a winner likely would be in the eye of the beholder. But Ryan criticized Vance as too politically extreme to represent Ohio, while Vance said Ryan had failed to make a difference during his 20 years in Congress.
CLEVELAND, OH
Procrastination -- and its opposite: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- On a fall walk in Lyndhurst’s Schaefer Park, I considered whether there is an opposite to “procrastination.” Please let me know if you can solve this riddle more precisely than I have!. My process as I walked and noticed the lovely fall leaves?...
LYNDHURST, OH
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17

AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
AVON, OH
Long time University Heights community coordinator, senior services manager, Walter Stinson, dies at 94; had park named in his honor

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Oct. 14) at Gesu Catholic Church for longtime resident Walter Stinson, whose decades of service to the city included work as its first community coordinator and who had the honor of having University Heights then-new park named in his honor in 2019.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
