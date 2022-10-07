Face-off: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance held the first debate of the U.S. Senate race, facing off in Cleveland on Monday night. As Andrew Tobias writes, neither candidate made any major mistakes, meaning declaring a winner likely would be in the eye of the beholder. But Ryan criticized Vance as too politically extreme to represent Ohio, while Vance said Ryan had failed to make a difference during his 20 years in Congress.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO