Projected construction costs continue to spiral in Shaker’s formation of Lee Road Action Plan
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coming down the home stretch on the public engagement phase of the Lee Road Action Plan, projected construction costs continue to spiral. The proposed construction date has also been pushed back a year -- to 2026 -- for the transportation overhaul featuring a city-length “road diet,” including an off-road, two-way bicycle track and additional amenities along the Chagrin-Lee corridor from Van Aken Boulevard south into Cleveland.
Greater Cleveland continues post-COVID tourism rebound, with more than 16 million visitors in 2021; full recovery not expected until 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland continues to rebound from the dramatic tourism downturn caused by the pandemic, attracting 16.1 million visitors in 2021. That’s up 17% over 2020 numbers, but still down substantially from the record 19.6 million visitors who came to Cleveland in 2019. David Gilbert, president...
How much could Doan Brook Park cost us?
When the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) presented its plan for Doan Brook Park, formerly Horseshoe Lake, it lacked this important information: How much would it cost residents of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights?. The NEORSD plan does not include funds for maintenance, improvements or management of the park....
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
Say Yes Cleveland support specialist funding in jeopardy in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A central pillar of Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Say Yes to Education program – which sends underprivileged students to college for free – is in jeopardy after an unexpected shortfall in funding. Say Yes Cleveland, which was established in 2019, grants CMSD graduates...
Conversion of offices to apartments lead to lower office vacancy rates in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two new reports sizing up the use of downtown Cleveland office space note shrinking vacancy rates, but say that is in part due to conversion of office space to residential uses. Real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle released a report that showed office vacancies had decreased...
Ohio U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan debate in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance held their first debate of the U.S. Senate campaign on Monday night in Cleveland, plugging themselves and carving out clear lines of attack as they tried to sully the other in the eyes of voters. Ryan, a Trumbull County...
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Six takeaways from Monday’s Ohio U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Monday’s U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance offered voters plenty of fodder as they consider whom to support in the Nov. 8 election to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman. The event gave the candidates a chance to hammer on the major themes...
Strongsville residents to vote Nov. 8 on tax renewals for firefighters, stormwater management
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents will vote on two tax renewals -- one for the Strongsville Fire Department, the other for stormwater management -- in the Nov. 8 general election. Issue 88 is a 1.5-mill fire department levy, first approved in 1984. It’s one of two municipal levies that fund firefighter...
Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance face off in Cleveland: Capitol Letter
Face-off: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance held the first debate of the U.S. Senate race, facing off in Cleveland on Monday night. As Andrew Tobias writes, neither candidate made any major mistakes, meaning declaring a winner likely would be in the eye of the beholder. But Ryan criticized Vance as too politically extreme to represent Ohio, while Vance said Ryan had failed to make a difference during his 20 years in Congress.
Heights Libraries’ Noble Branch addition could break ground in early spring
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Preliminary design plans for nearly doubling the size of the Noble Neighborhood Library Branch met with a “very enthusiastic” response at a community update last week. With hopes of breaking ground in early spring, Heights Library officials also plan to sit down with a...
Brecksville residents to vote Nov. 8 on Brew Garden owner’s plan for restaurant-party center
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- On Nov. 8, voters here will decide whether the owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights can build a fine-dining restaurant/party center at the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. In July, City Council placed on the November ballot a rezoning that the...
Procrastination -- and its opposite: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- On a fall walk in Lyndhurst’s Schaefer Park, I considered whether there is an opposite to “procrastination.” Please let me know if you can solve this riddle more precisely than I have!. My process as I walked and noticed the lovely fall leaves?...
GOP Rep. Bob Latta faces Democrat Craig Swartz in Ohio’s 5th congressional district: See where they stand on the issues
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lorain County will get a new representative in Congress next year after the state’s redistricting plan shuffled district boundaries, setting up a longtime GOP incumbent who represented Ohio’s northwest corner to pursue reelection among new voters to the east. U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, a...
State report card numbers only part of Brunswick’s academic picture
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick City Schools officials are happy with the district’s 2022 State Report Card rankings. However, according to district Director of Instruction and Innovation Patrick Geschke, there is still room for improvement. “There are things we could absolutely improve on, but we did very well,” Geschke said....
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance set to debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Here’s how to watch.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With less than a month to go until the election, Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are set to meet for the first debate of the U.S. Senate race tonight. The debate, which followed months of sometimes halting negotiations, is being held at WJW Fox 8’s...
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Portage County man survives poisoning, thanks to experimental drug at UH
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
Long time University Heights community coordinator, senior services manager, Walter Stinson, dies at 94; had park named in his honor
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Oct. 14) at Gesu Catholic Church for longtime resident Walter Stinson, whose decades of service to the city included work as its first community coordinator and who had the honor of having University Heights then-new park named in his honor in 2019.
