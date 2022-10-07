ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Lampasas man injured in collision with dump truck

A 76-year-old Lampasas man was seriously injured in a collision Friday morning when authorities said he made a U-turn in front of a dump truck. Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash at 9:56 a.m. on U.S. Highway 190 about five miles west of Kempner in Lampasas County. Authorities said a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by an unidentified man from Lampasas, was traveling westbound on…
LAMPASAS, TX
92.9 NIN

First-Person Video of Wreck on I-35 in Dallas-Fort Worth

Here’s the latest reminder to watch your back while driving in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Just a few weeks ago, I shared the video of the moment a car rear-ended a truck on the Dallas North Tollway. While it’s not clear how everyone involved in the crash fared, the people in the car that rear-ended the pickup seemed to be ok, albeit shaken up.
DALLAS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene authorities search for people staying at St. Ann’s at time of fire, determining if fire was accident or intentional

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not quite one week has passed since the old St. Ann’s Hospital burned down in North Abilene. New developments include a search for people who were staying in the building without permission. St. Ann’s went up in flames Thursday night, October 6 in the 1300 block of Cypress Street. While the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County Sheriff’s office warns of deputy impersonator

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a deputy impersonator. Sheriff’s office officials say this impersonator has been placing calls to unsuspecting citizens and businesses, demanding money and saying they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or for missing jury duty if they do not pay. This is […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Ladies Weekend in the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Crystal Flores was arrested for public…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting Resigns

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department Monday afternoon announced that the police officer who was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart has resigned. SAPD Chief Frank Carter said he was going to fire the officer in a letter released Monday.  "On Friday October 7, 2022, former Officer Jayson Zapata resigned from the San Angelo Police Department. The San Angelo Police Department is a Civil Service Department and has a set protocol for conducting internal investigations in accordance with State Civil Service Law. While the investigation into his conduct was ongoing, if Professional…
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

Grand Jury Indictment Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Dana Timms was arrested for a…
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
ARLINGTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cadet Class Graduates from San Angelo Police Academy

SAN ANGELO – A new class of police cadets has graduated from the San Angelo Police Academy. According to the San Angelo Police Department on Sep. 30, 2022, seven cadets graduated the San Angelo Police Department Academy. The graduation ceremony marks the successful completion of an extensive academy learning basic law enforcement skills paired with a multi-week in service training program.
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
JOSHUA, TX

