Both sides debate Menlo Park's Measure V and the future of the Flood School housing at Almanac virtual forum

Candidate courts real estate, tech donors in East Palo Alto City Council race
In East Palo Alto's City Council race, candidate Mark Dinan has received a large backing from real estate agents and tech workers, netting $22,579 in donations, according to campaign finance disclosures filed with the state Fair Political Practices Commission. The fundraising is in stark contrast to the other six candidates...
Atherton hosts meeting on housing element Tuesday night
As the town of Atherton awaits feedback on its draft housing plan from the state, the City Council will host a forum and community meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The town is tasked with planning for 348 new housing units over the next eight years, a substantial jump from the previous cycle.
Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council
Two candidates diverge on housing plans for the city. In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Only voters residing in District 4 neighborhoods, which include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will vote in the race between Nash or Ohtaki on Nov. 8.
Community briefs: St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival is back, new school opens in EPA and more
La Scuola International School celebrates grand opening of East Palo Alto campus. La Scuola International School, a pre-K through eighth grade language immersion school celebrated the opening of its Silicon Valley location, in East Palo Alto, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29. This is the third campus in...
Incumbent and retired attorney vie for a spot on Woodside fire district board
Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for one open full term seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. A second, short term board seat will be automatically filled by appointed incumbent Randy Holthaus, who is running uncontested. Woodside Fire Protection...
New state law allows schools to build housing: What this means for the Flood School site in Menlo Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2295 into law on Sept. 28, allowing school districts to build teacher housing on land they own. What does that means for future housing prospects at the Flood School site in Menlo Park, and what does this mean for the citywide ballot initiative this November?
Tree-trimmer dies in Menlo Park after falling into wood chipper
A man died after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department. The Menlo Park Police Department responded at 12:53 p.m. to reports that a tree trimmer had fallen into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane in Menlo Park's Suburban Park neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the man who died on the scene from his injuries. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office also responded to the incident.
Five candidates seek seats on Woodside Elementary's school board
The race to fill three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees looks a little different this year, with three of the five candidates running together as a slate. Incumbent Jenny Hayden has teamed up with Brett Westervelt and Amanda Peiffer, while candidates Rick Yost and William Dunn are running individual campaigns.
Campaign finance roundup: Measure V is the most expensive local race
With just a month until Election Day, proponents and opponents of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races have filed campaign finance reports. The most recent filings were due on Sept. 29 for a period that covers July 1 through Sept. 24, with disclosure documents showing massive spending to defeat Measure V.
Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council
Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council
Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
Candidates clash, talk about housing policy and wildfire risk during The Almanac's virtual forum
During an at times heated candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, the five people seeking seats on the Portola Valley Town Council next month fielded questions on housing, concerns about town staff's response times, wildfire risk and more. Taking into consideration questions submitted from readers, Almanac Editor Kevin Forestieri and...
County provides updates for Middlefield Road construction
With construction on Middlefield Road underway — as part of the Middlefield Road Improvement Project — San Mateo County has provided updates so that pedestrians and businesses in the area know what to expect, as well as to avoid any potential delays in travel. Roadway reconstruction work is...
Portola Valley: PAC aimed at unseating council members announces endorsements
The political action committee has raised about $40K this year. A Portola Valley Political Action Committee (PAC) aimed at unseating present Town Council members has announced it is endorsing three candidates for council: Planning Commissioner Judith Hasko, former council candidate Mary Hufty and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chair Dale Pfau. The...
Portola Valley's mayor reveals why fellow council candidate was fired from town committee
After months of speculation, Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes told the public why a fellow Town Council candidate was fired from his role on a town committee. During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hughes, who is seeking reelection this November, said that Dale Pfau was removed as vice chair of the Wildfire Preparedness Committee in April because he tried to undermine other committee members and made disparaging remarks about them.
Rape in Stanford basement under investigation
A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety. The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.
Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views
On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates' positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
Car crash causes gas leak, forces evacuations at Sharon Heights Shopping Center
No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations, police said. The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center, according to a press release. Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.
Bicyclist attacked in race-fueled hit-and-run in downtown Palo Alto
Police investigate Sept. 29 assault as a possible hate crime. An assault on Sept. 29 in Palo Alto is being investigated by police as a hate crime after a man on a bicycle was allegedly spat on, called a racial epithet and struck with a pickup truck, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday.
PV Town Council hopefuls talk housing, wildfire risk at The Almanac's virtual forum
The five candidates seeking three open seats on the Portola Valley Town Council this fall fielded questions on housing, concerns about town staff's response times, wildfire risk and more at The Almanac's first virtual candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 29. Taking into consideration questions submitted from readers, Almanac Assistant Editor...
