Pawhuska and Nowata both were looking to get back on the win column after both teams lost their last games to Vinita. Pawhuska would roll through Nowata 62-8. The Huskies would score early and often in the first half. Up 8-0 Huskie’s Tahnahkah Supernaw would block a punt and Lane Kyler would pick up the roc k to score. Huskies would go up 16-0.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO