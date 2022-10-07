ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bruins Probably Playoff Bound

Bartlesville High football won its second game in a row, as the Bruins blew out Putnam City West 48-7 on Friday night. It is the first time since the middle of the 2016 season that BHS has won two games in a row. The victory also puts Bartlesville into the driver’s seat for a playoff spot in 6A-District 1.
Sports » Latest News

Fall sports are winding down across northeast Oklahoma. Over the weekend we had Wesleyan Christian School and Oklahoma Union fall in the 3A Regionals. While Dewey was bounced in 4A. WCS lost 3-1 to Amber-Pocasset. Meanwhile OKU fell to Claremore Sequoyah 3-0. Dewey then fell to Inola in the 4A...
Bruins Blast PC West, Win 2 Straight

For the first time in about six years Bartlesville High football has won two games in a row, as the Bruins got a blowout victory on the road on Friday night. BHS beat Putnam City West 48-7 behind a career night from running back PJ Wallace. Wallace struck for four...
Pawhuska Dominate in Win Against Nowata

Pawhuska and Nowata both were looking to get back on the win column after both teams lost their last games to Vinita. Pawhuska would roll through Nowata 62-8. The Huskies would score early and often in the first half. Up 8-0 Huskie’s Tahnahkah Supernaw would block a punt and Lane Kyler would pick up the roc k to score. Huskies would go up 16-0.
Dewey Blasted by Holland Hall 41-6

Dewey had some miscues after a promising start, and the Bulldogger football team dropped its third straight District game on Friday night. Holland Hall topped the Bulldoggers 41-6. A bunch of bobbled, and bad snaps made the offense a struggle for a good portion of the entire game. The Bulldoggers...
End of Watch for BPD K9 Sid

The Bartlesville Police Department is holding a final farewell to one of its police dogs. In a press release, BPD Captain Jay Hastings writes, "It is with great sadness that our agency has to announce that Bartlesville Police K9 Sid will be put to rest Saturday October 8th." Corporal Ryan...
Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Spinners come ‘Round the Block and Back Again’ for Feb. 3 show at Hard Rock Tulsa

TULSA – Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are bringing iconic R&B to Hard Rock Live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. With a towering legacy spanning more than six decades, The Spinners have maintained their universal appeal are now celebrating their first all-new original album in nearly 40 years. The aptly-titled, Round the Block and Back Again album showcases the group at their soulful, multi-octave best, melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics.
Two threats force Memorial Middle School on lockdown

TULSA, Okla. — Memorial Middle School was placed on a lockdown Thursday afternoon following two separate issues. According to a statement from Principal Tim Maxeiner, there was a report of a potential threat on social media this morning. A parent also made a threat against the school. Campus police...
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
Sapulpa Public Schools holds community meeting on proposed bond

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Public Schools held a second community meeting this week to discuss the proposed bond issue for a new junior-senior high school. Representatives from Reed Architecture and Interiors and DLR Group, the firms which have teamed up to design the new school, presented renderings and grade configuration options to the meeting participants, who then utilized an interactive app to take surveys and give input and feedback, the school district said.
