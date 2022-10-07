Read full article on original website
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Russia has accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack and has launched counter-attacks in more than a dozen Ukrainian cities. Following New York City declaring a state of emergency, we’re exploring the issue of immigration in the United States. And finally, we head to Japan to experience a baseball game like no other.
Mother of Nika Shahkarami, teenage protester found dead in Tehran, denies daughter fell from building
The mother of Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old protester who was found dead in Tehran last month, says her daughter was killed by Iranian security forces at a protest.
