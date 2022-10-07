Read full article on original website
Deirdre McLeod
3d ago
Its about time someone step up and go against some of the Apartment complexes! They are alot more apartments need to be sued! Congratulations for the Tenants!
Reply(1)
4
Angela Jinson
3d ago
Oh that's the same ppl who manage my complex. How did I know it would be them lol. Horrible company to rent with.
Reply
3
14 complaints filed since Orange County instituted rent increase ordinance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County renter says his landlord did not give him enough notice before raising his rent more than 5%. Calvin Kimble said his rent was increased by $300 without being provided the proper notice required by the county. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
WESH
Former Seminole County Tax Collector employee sentenced for involvement in bribery scheme
Former Seminole County Tax Collector employee Joe Ellicott was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison for his involvement in a bribery scheme and for illegally selling prescription drugs. Joseph "Big Joe" Ellicott was a close friend and confidant of disgraced former Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, and is one...
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
click orlando
Sanford commission approves Emergency Declaration following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford city commission voted to approve an Emergency Declaration Monday evening after it was issued by the city manager prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. According to the declaration, Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte and Mayor Art Woodruff will be granted authority to “take all...
‘No other choice’: Immigrants continue to face language barriers in daily lives
ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida estimates that more than 400-million people speak Spanish worldwide. Despite its status as the second-most spoken language in the United States, Spanish-speaking immigrants say they still run into language barriers in their every-day lives. WATCH: ’Hispanic Heritage Month: Breaking Barriers’
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents flooding frustrations grow in Orlovista neighborhood
Residents in Orange County's Orlovista neighborhood are expressing their frustrations over flood management. The neighborhood suffered excessive flooding following Hurricane Ian, the likes of which have not been seen since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
click orlando
Some Good Samaritan Society residents in Kissimmee asked to find other housing indefinitely
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Some residents of Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village are being asked to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. A Facebook post made on Monday said a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for the Kissimmee Village campus. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
fox35orlando.com
Supply drop helps Central Florida residents impacted by Ian
DELTONA, Fla. - The community came together to help their neighbors in need in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Deltona firefighters and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drop-off event in Deltona. "Whatever we can do to help because we know a lot of people are flooded...
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
fox35orlando.com
Florida grandfather accused of leaving toddler in hot rental car at Daytona Beach airport
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida grandfather was arrested for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old grandchild in a rental car he returned to the Daytona Beach International Airport Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes.
fox35orlando.com
'Swatting' call about active shooter at Dr. Phillips High School prompts lockdown, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a hoax call was made to 911 about an active shooter on campus. In a statement from Orlando police, they said there was no active shooter at the school. "The call received into the...
fox13news.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
fox35orlando.com
Hertz employees rescue toddler left in locked rental car
A Florida grandfather was arrested Monday after Hertz rental car employees found his 1-year-old grandchild in the back seat of the vehicle he returned to their lot at the Daytona Beach International Airport, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes. (Courtesy of Volusia Sheriff's Office)
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
WESH
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond
When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
5 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. Nesta: "Be mindful not to outbuild our infrastructure" Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don't have to disclose it. Can Nesta's proactive approach improve the City Council?. The state of District 2 after Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior residential community 'unlivable' after flooding from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The floodwaters have mostly subsided in the Good Samaritan Village leaving behind a shell of its former self. The homes are a wreck and trash lines the streets. The horrid odor of dead fish in the air. Some people came back to gather their things before moving out for good.
Comments / 4