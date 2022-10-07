Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Johnson City man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend while she was holding 2-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her 2-month-old baby was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police. Jordan Pierce was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls, and two counts of violation of an order...
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
wcyb.com
Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Tomahawk
Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing
Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.
wcyb.com
Greene County Sheriff Department is searching for a man after woman found shot in the leg
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, the Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a women was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to authorities, a call came in to the Greene County Central Dispatch, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, from a women stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived to the residence at the 200 block of Old Baileyton Road they found Madison Metcalf, 23, with a gunshot wound to her leg. Metcalf was transported by helicopter to a nearby medical facility. The suspect, John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop, 24, of Old Baileyton Road, fled on foot prior to arrival of first responders.
wcyb.com
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Truck crashes into Little Caesars & injures worker, Erwin police chief says
First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be […]
wcyb.com
Local prosecutor blasts Ballad Health’s alleged treatment of rape victim
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The District Attorney for the first District in the state of Tennessee, Steve Finney, sent a letter to Ballad Health, demanding answers about the treatment of an alleged rape victim at one of their hospitals. According to the letter, Finney states, on September 27,...
993thex.com
Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases
A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
wcyb.com
Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
Dog Days: 210-foot-long mural taking shape near city hall in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool. Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical […]
Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education. The ‘Unplanned’ Movie Scholarship by Heartbeat International is awarded to mothers to help them get through school. Fraser, a […]
Teens charged in pastor’s murder could be transferred to adult court in Nov.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old boys charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams will learn later this month whether they will be tried as adults Monday morning, the teenagers faced a hearing in Juvenile Court. The hearing was reset for Oct. 24, at which time the judge said it will be decided whether […]
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash
A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia council approves contract to transport trash to landfill in Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia trash customers could soon see higher bills now that the garbage is being taken elsewhere. A contract has been approved, but there's still work to find out how much more it could cost. Now that the Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting...
Comments / 0