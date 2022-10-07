GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, the Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a women was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to authorities, a call came in to the Greene County Central Dispatch, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, from a women stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived to the residence at the 200 block of Old Baileyton Road they found Madison Metcalf, 23, with a gunshot wound to her leg. Metcalf was transported by helicopter to a nearby medical facility. The suspect, John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop, 24, of Old Baileyton Road, fled on foot prior to arrival of first responders.

