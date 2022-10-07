ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
The Tomahawk

Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing

Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Greene County Sheriff Department is searching for a man after woman found shot in the leg

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, the Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a women was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to authorities, a call came in to the Greene County Central Dispatch, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, from a women stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived to the residence at the 200 block of Old Baileyton Road they found Madison Metcalf, 23, with a gunshot wound to her leg. Metcalf was transported by helicopter to a nearby medical facility. The suspect, John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop, 24, of Old Baileyton Road, fled on foot prior to arrival of first responders.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Law Enforcement#Science Hill High School
993thex.com

Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases

A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education. The ‘Unplanned’ Movie Scholarship by Heartbeat International is awarded to mothers to help them get through school. Fraser, a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash

A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy