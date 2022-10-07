ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath

By JAY REEVES
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1sTH_0iQNZvc000

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.

“They’re saying it’s because of the rescue and recovery efforts," Wellema said of the closure. He drove down from Little Falls, New Jersey, with a pass he got at the beginning of hurricane season that was supposed to allow him onto the island after a storm.

Wellema said he's considering crossing by kayak at night. He is in touch with friends in other parts of the country waiting on his word to make their own journeys south. Their wait is a reminder that the death toll, already at 101, could still grow.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy has said no one will be allowed back until emergency services crews finish “searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed” in the town of just over 7,000. First responders need space and time to do their job and “any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts,” the statement said. They have not set a date for when residents can return.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission has reported 92 storm-related deaths in Florida so far. Most them were in the worst-hit Lee County that includes the greater Fort Myers area and nearby Gulf Coast islands. At least half of the confirmed victims in the state were 65 years and older and more than two-thirds were 50 and older. Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

Ian, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour), unleashed torrents of rain and caused extensive flooding and damage. The deluge turned streets into gushing rivers. Backyard waterways overflowed into neighborhoods, sometimes by more than a dozen feet (3.5 meters), tossing boats onto yards and roadways. Beaches disappeared, as ocean surges pushed shorelines far inland. Officials estimate the storm has caused billions of dollars in damage.

Fort Myers Beach residents James Berry and Jeff Silcock, like Wellema, have access passes to the island and were also waiting under the bridge to get back home, but neither was as upset as Wellema.

“They’re still looking for bodies out there and there’s an investigation process,” said Silcock. “I totally understand why they’re not letting anyone on.”

Betty Parker and her husband, Wiley, live in Fort Myers, but they’re about 20 miles (32 kilometers) inland. Their neighborhood on the Caloosahatchee River was built in 1915 and had never flooded until now, Parker said.

“Quite a few of the houses around us were declared a total loss,” she said on Friday. “Most the people I’ve talked to, the neighbors, don’t have flood insurance because it is too expensive, and it has never flooded here in over 100 years.”

The Parkers were lucky. The water came within 5 inches (13 centimeters) of their house, but not inside, she said. However, it did flood their garage, where they had moved their 2000 Toyota MR2 sports car.

“So many people lost their cars,” Parker said. “They moved them inside because they were worried about wind. Nobody thought about the water.”

___

Associated Press writer Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

___

For more coverage of Hurricane Ian, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

US: Gopher tortoise not threatened over most of its range

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Gopher tortoises — burrowers whose extensive homes shelter many other animals — are generally doing well and need federal protection only in the small area where they were declared threatened 35 years ago, the government said Tuesday. Thanks to extensive conservation work and recently...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

JEA crews departing for Hurricane Ian restoration on Sanibel Island

Jacksonville, Fl — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southwest coast of Florida, repair and restoration teams from Jacksonville are set to depart for a mission to Sanibel Island. LISTEN: JEA Utilities Pipefitter Crew Leader Paul Montana-Ulbricht on Jacksonville’s Morning News. At least 25 JEA trucks...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger's house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
Action News Jax

LaShonda Holloway challenges Aaron Bean to debate in CD 4 race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LaShonda Holloway, the Democratic candidate vying for Florida’s newly redrawn Congressional District 4 is calling on her Republican opponent, Aaron Bean, to debate her in a public forum. Holloway eked out a surprise victory over her primary challenger Tony Hill, winning by just 207 votes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Flood Insurance#Gulf Coast#Florida House#Nearb
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
AOL Corp

Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge

Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600 people — many are commercial fishermen. Residents there live at the foot of another bridge to Pine Island that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last week and serves as the only connection to the mainland.
MATLACHA, FL
Action News Jax

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
Action News Jax
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Man wanted for murder of 5 people in South Carolina arrested in alleged robbery, chase in Georgia

INMAN, SC — A suspect has been arrested after four people were found dead and another one died at the hospital after a shooting at a South Carolina house Sunday night. According to a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house just before 8 p.m. Sunday in Inman, South Carolina for a “death call.” When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four victims dead and another who was taken to the hospital where they later died.
INMAN, SC
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process

There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy