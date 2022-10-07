Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Man arrested for deadly 7-Eleven robbery spree to stand trial
LOS ANGELES - A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County man agrees to plead guilty to operating illegal casinos in Santa Ana and paying bribes to police officer
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court. Niem Ngoc Ha,...
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
newsantaana.com
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
O.C. Sheriff Deputies have been searching for an assault suspect near the intersection of 17th Street and Esplanade in North Tustin since just past 8 am this morning. They closed 17th Street between Esplanade and Holt. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. The O.C. Sheriff...
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest man who allegedly threatened to kill restaurant employees with a hatchet
A man who allegedly committed a robbery at a restaurant in Upland was arrested by police, according to the Upland Police Department. Officers responded to a robbery at the restaurant near Foothill Boulevard and San Antonio Avenue, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 7. The suspect...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Pacific Eye Care Center
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1500 hrs., the pictured suspect entered Pacific Eye Care Center and stole cash and a pair of eyeglasses before fleeing the scene. Suspect 1: Male, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black backpack with red straps. Clothes appeared to be dirty.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
Canyon News
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
2 arrested for allegedly distributing medicine without a license
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials today announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification.
Two found in alleged stolen vehicle; one wanted in LA County
Two arrests were made after stolen vehicle alert led to a traffic stop in Niles Monday morning.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
foxla.com
Woman arrested for Griffith Park hit-and-run to be charged with murder
A woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally hitting and killing a man with her car in Griffith Park. LAPD confirms to FOX 11 that she's facing a murder charge.
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Traffic Collision, 2 Suspects Trapped
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Two suspects were trapped in a vehicle after a traffic collision that ended a pursuit on Monday, Oct. 10, in the city of Rosemead. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies were in pursuit of a stolen SUV that began in Temple City and ended in a traffic collision at North Del Mar and East Garvey avenues.
Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours
Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
Man accused of exposing himself to children in Corona, additional victims sought
Police are searching for additional victims of a man accused of indecently exposing himself to children in Corona. On Oct. 1, a 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself multiple times to children as young as 7 to 11 years old. Police say the man may be connected to a string of incidents […]
