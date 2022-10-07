O.C. Sheriff Deputies have been searching for an assault suspect near the intersection of 17th Street and Esplanade in North Tustin since just past 8 am this morning. They closed 17th Street between Esplanade and Holt. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. The O.C. Sheriff...

NORTH TUSTIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO