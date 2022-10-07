Due to the sensitive nature of the event, no names will be released at this time. On Monday (Oct. 10) at about 5:24 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the area of NE 78th Street and NE 13th Avenue in Hazel Dell to a 9-1-1 caller that stated he was suicidal and was going to take his own life. While responding to the location, deputies learned the subject was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies asked several businesses in the area to lock their businesses.

HAZEL DELL, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO