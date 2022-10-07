Read full article on original website
City seeks input on proposed third Safe Stay Community site
Vancouver officials look to add Safe Stay at 415 W. 11th Street. A third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness is being proposed by the City of Vancouver, and the city is asking for input from residents and business owners who are within 1,200 feet of the site. City...
League of Women Voters to host final three candidate forums for Nov. 8 general election
VANCOUVER – The League of Women Voters of Clark County candidate forums continue this week with three events scheduled in Clark County. Candidates in 12 Clark County races will participate in forums ahead of the Nov. 8 general election hosted by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters. The forums will be aired on government access channel CVTV and links will be posted on cvtv.org.
Letter: ‘Vote with a conscience’
Vancouver resident Ellen Townsen offers her thoughts on the race for Clark County Sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Wake up, Clark County! Now isn’t the time to be...
Sheriff’s Office responds to suicide in Hazel Dell
Due to the sensitive nature of the event, no names will be released at this time. On Monday (Oct. 10) at about 5:24 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the area of NE 78th Street and NE 13th Avenue in Hazel Dell to a 9-1-1 caller that stated he was suicidal and was going to take his own life. While responding to the location, deputies learned the subject was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies asked several businesses in the area to lock their businesses.
Woman’s body found on vacant property in Camas
Person of interest found dead in Oregon from apparent suicide. A woman has been found dead on a vacant property in Camas, and a person of interest related to the woman’s death was found dead in Oregon from an apparent suicide. Several people viewing the large property with a...
Letter: ‘Has our water been poisoned without the public’s knowledge, consent or vote?’
Vancouver resident Wynn Grcich discusses the presence of Sodium Fluoride in our drinking water. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Why didn’t the League of Women Voters question Rep. Paul...
Vancouver Police arrest man after fatal jet ski crash
VANCOUVER – A 39-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a fatal jet ski crash on the Columbia River. On Sunday (Oct. 9) at about 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, with assistance from the Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the west waterfront area for the report of a boating collision.
