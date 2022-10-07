Read full article on original website
Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says that her country cannot share with Russia details from its probe into last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two key gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, citing confidentiality surrounding the investigation. “In Sweden there is secrecy around preliminary investigation...
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Russia has accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack and has launched counter-attacks in more than a dozen Ukrainian cities. Following New York City declaring a state of emergency, we’re exploring the issue of immigration in the United States. And finally, we head to Japan to experience a baseball game like no other.
Spain blanks US; Americans hadn’t lost 2 straight since ’17
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Laia Codina and Esther González both scored for Spain in a 2-0 victory Tuesday over the U.S. women’s national team, which lost a second straight game for the first time in more than five years. Codina scored in the 39th minute. It was...
