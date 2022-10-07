Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lions-San Angelo Lake View football tickets on sale at BHS athletic office
Tickets for Thursday night’s District 2-4A Division I football game between the Brownwood Lions and Lake View Chiefs, at 7 p.m. in San Angelo, may be purchased at the Brownwood High School athletic office through noon on Thursday. They are $5 Adults and $3 Students. Money from tickets sold...
brownwoodnews.com
Ryan Mark Rudloff
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971...
brownwoodnews.com
Frank Costilla, Jr., Mexicano Trailblazer, to be honored
Frank Costilla, Jr. will receive the Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award. He is the first Mexicano attorney from Brownwood, the first Fulbright Scholar from Brownwood, and the first and only attorney from Brownwood named five times to the list of Super Lawyers of Texas. The award will be presented at...
brownwoodnews.com
Jim Parker
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions, Lions both qualify for regionals in cross country
STEPHENVILLE – The Brownwood Lady Lions will continue their annual tradition of a trip to Lubbock for the Region I-4A cross country meet, and will be joined for the first time in eight years by the entire Lions team following Tuesday’s District 6-4A meet. The Lady Lions finished...
brownwoodnews.com
PVRW to host Railroad Commissioner Chairman Oct. 19 at Brownwood Country Club
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as our special speaker. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend. Help us give our Texas Railroad Commissioner Chairman a big Brownwood welcome!
brownwoodnews.com
Eduardo ‘Wally’ Perez Cardenas
Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Oct. 10-16
Brownwood vs. Brock (at Glen Rose), 2 p.m. Glen Rose at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Early at Dublin, 6:30 p.m. Bangs at Albany, 6:30 p.m. McMurry at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. Howard Payne at Schreiner, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, Oct. 13. FOOTBALL. Brownwood at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m. CROSS...
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Zenaido Camacho Jr., Mexicano Trailblazer, to be honored
The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to Dr. Zenaido Camacho, Jr., the first Mexicano to earn a doctoral degree in chemistry in the United States. Camacho, the son of Mexican immigrants who settled in Brownwood in the late 1920s, attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1960. He learned to play baseball and football in the streets and basketball in back yards. He played football for Central Elementary School, where TSTC is presently located. Football games were played at Wiggins Park, homefield of the Central Tigers.
brownwoodnews.com
Diana Dove Edwards
Diana Dove Edwards, age 79, passed peacefully on to her heavenly life on October 4, 2022. She was born October 27, 1942 in Duncan, Oklahoma to O.L. and Helen Dove. Diana is survived by her brother, Richard Dove and wife Betty Ruth of Houston, Texas; sister Dana Lomonaco of Texas; son Dayne Edwards and wife Sherri of Cedar Creek, Texas, son Deron Edwards and wife Julie of Bangs, Texas; grandchildren, Jaysen Edwards, Brian Edwards, Trey Tijerina, Ashley Edwards and Ron Lee, Cheyenne Hoskinson and husband Justin, Kodi Edwards and Tanner Collett, and Evan Johnson; great grandchildren Rhett Hoskinson, Aurora Tijerina, Ryker Hoskinson, Everett Edwards, Riley Hoskinson, and Evie Tijerina. Diana is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
brownwoodnews.com
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by Donna Crenshaw.
brownwoodnews.com
Zephyr boys, girls cross country teams place third at district, advance to regionals
The Zephyr Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both placed third as a team at the District 18-A cross country meet Tuesday and will advance to the Region III-A meet Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Competing for the Lady Bulldogs were Avery Dozier...
brownwoodnews.com
Collier chooses TSTC’s Emergency Medical Services program to inspire others
Dezeray Collier remembers how first responders treated her grandmother each time they responded to a medical call. In choosing a career, Collier decided that working as a first responder would be the perfect choice. She is currently a first-semester student in Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program, with plans to continue her studies in the college’s Advanced EMT and Paramedic programs.
brownwoodnews.com
City Council discusses changing portion of Clark Street from one-way to two-way
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, moved toward changing Clark Street from a one-way street to a two-way street between Austin Avenue and West Depot Street. A recent request was made in light of TxDOT’s construction regarding the intersection improvement of Austin Avenue and Main St. At...
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs to seek RFQs for solid waste collection, looking into Planning and Zoning board
BANGS – During Monday night’s meeting, the Bangs City Council authorized City Manager Erica Berry to seek Requests for Qualifications for solid waste collection. “Waste Connections is our current solid waste collection service and our contract with them doesn’t technically expire until February 2024, however, we have had some issues and I know you’re all aware,” Berry told the council. “We can cancel this contract with a 60-day notice, and I think it’s worth looking at.”
