Dennis Wayne Breiner, 53 of Butler died Sunday, October 9, at his home. There are NO public services scheduled at this time, online condolences www.schowengertchapel.com. Dennis is survived by wife Cynthia Breiner of the home; two sons Richard Breiner and Trevor Hockaday, four daughters; Dennise Handly, Aleesha Breiner, and Allison Hockaday; his mother Linda Blaser of Butler; father Dwain Breiner of Idaho; sister Nora Blaser of Butler and brother Kenneth Breiner; as well as ten grandchildren.

BUTLER, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO