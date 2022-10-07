Read full article on original website
Harrisonville Chamber Cash Raffle Winner
The Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce held a fundraiser for their chamber over the summer months. A cash raffle gave the community the opportunity to win$2500.00 with the purchase of a single $25.00 ticket. 500 tickets were sold to the public and the winner was drawn on Friday, October 7th. Congratulations...
Dennis Wayne Breiner, 53 of Butler
Dennis Wayne Breiner, 53 of Butler died Sunday, October 9, at his home. There are NO public services scheduled at this time, online condolences www.schowengertchapel.com. Dennis is survived by wife Cynthia Breiner of the home; two sons Richard Breiner and Trevor Hockaday, four daughters; Dennise Handly, Aleesha Breiner, and Allison Hockaday; his mother Linda Blaser of Butler; father Dwain Breiner of Idaho; sister Nora Blaser of Butler and brother Kenneth Breiner; as well as ten grandchildren.
Bates County Sheriff Arrest
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
Gary Newton Russell, 78 of Drexel
Gary Newton Russell, 78 of Drexel, Missouri passed away Thursday October 6th at KU Medical Center after a short illness with his family by his side. Private services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Memorial contributions may be made to the Drexel Public School Foundation or the Drexel Fire Dept. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Linn County Death Investigation
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
German Fest October 16th
The Zion Lutheran Church and School will host the annual German Fest on October 16th. The meal will be served following the Divine Service at 10 am. Serving from 11:30 until 1:30. The public is invited to attend German Fest where. the meal will consist of a variety of German...
Early Morning Shooting Outside Butler City Limits
On 10/10/2022 at approximately 0545 hrs Bates County Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting that just occurred at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Mo. The location is just outside the city limits of Butler. The victim had a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported by EMS...
