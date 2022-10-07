Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
12news.com
Black Canyon City man shot and killed by police after trying to ambush and opening fire on deputies
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Deputies shot and killed a man in Black Canyon City after he tried to set up an ambush for police who had been called to his home for a domestic dispute, and opened fire on deputies, officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Needs Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley. Both the Cottonwood Police Department and Chino Valley Police Department have had similar crimes occur in their respective communities. The suspects are believed to be the same individuals committing these criminal acts.
Sedgwick County Sheriff identifies deputy killed in crash
Sheriff Jeff Easter said Deputy Sidnee Carter died in a crash at the intersection of 29th Street North and 135th Street West. Carter was driving south when her vehicle was struck by a west-bound driver.
prescottenews.com
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
Prescott-area hiker missing for nearly a week, YCSO says
Sixty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area.
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
SignalsAZ
New Yavapai County Chief Adult Probation Officer Appointed
Presiding Judge John Napper and Associate Presiding Judge Krista Carman are proud to announce the selection of Bryan Prieto as Chief Adult Probation Officer for Yavapai County, effective October 17, 2022, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief John Morris. Mr. Prieto comes to us from Orange...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
theprescotttimes.com
Attention, Yavapai County Voters Important News!
• Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. • To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your...
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
knau.org
Flagstaff abortion march, rally planned for Saturday
Flagstaff will take part in a nationwide women’s march in support of reproductive rights this Saturday. Led by the Flagstaff Abortion Alliance, the march is set to start at the Northern Arizona University Student Union at 12:30 p.m. and end with a rally on the lawn of Flagstaff City Hall at 2 p.m.
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
