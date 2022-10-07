Shooting on Arlington Expressway leaves one injured; suspect on the loose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, a Jacksonville sheriff’s officer was approached by a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told the officer he was involved in an argument with someone while driving on the Arlington Expressway. During the dispute, the man was shot.

The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a medium-sized white car driven by a man. The suspect is unknown and authorities are trying to locate him.

The man shot is expected to recover.

Violent crime detectives are at the scene trying to piece together details.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the JSO non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.