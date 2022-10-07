Read full article on original website
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
Fox40
Destination California: Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville
On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville. Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.
KCRA.com
Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento reopens after 4-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento has reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a mini dump truck. The Sacramento Police Department said the four-vehicle crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard east of Power Inn Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Bicentennial Circle and Notre Dame Drive and did not reopen until around 8 p.m.
Vision Zero seeks to eliminate traffic crashes on Sacramento streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city council adopted a resolution in 2017 to stop deadly crashes and serious traffic-related injuries on Sacramento city streets by 2027. The program is called Vision Zero. Vision Zero is a Swedish philosophy created in the 1990s with the idea crashes aren't accidents because they are preventable by addressing traffic issues.
Explosive levels of gas caused streets to temporarily be closed in downtown Sacramento
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Firefighters blocked off streets in response to what they said was an explosive level of gas. Inside Falafel Corner, between 9th and 10th street, Sacramento firefighters say there is an explosive level of gas. Firefighters waited on the gas levels to drop because that meant the explosion risk had dropped too. CBS13's Madisen Keavy was told that everything was clear and 9th and 10th street are back open.
Fox40
Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story.
KCRA.com
Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
California is a hotspot for catalytic converter theft. Will new laws make a difference?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A beam of light glints beneath Isaac Agyeman’s 2009 Prius, parked outside his Temecula home early one August morning. One person is under the hatchback, another by its side and a third is stationed nearby. After a few mechanical roars and a quick scoot out from under the car, all three hurry away.
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
2 in critical condition after accident involving dump truck in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle accident involving a dump truck in Sacramento. Captain Keith Wade, spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department, said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. along Folsom Boulevard, between Power Inn Road and Bicentennial Circle. While the cause of...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power
Power has been restored to the affected areas within Oroville, according to the PG&E Outage Map. According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews...
CBS News
1 person shot in Natomas residential area
SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days
Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
Rock-N-Fire | Popular restaurant in Folsom permanently closed
FOLSOM, Calif. — One of Folsom’s most popular eateries, Rock-N-Fire closed it’s doors. An “entirely new approach” to custom-built pizzas, gourmet burgers, “mouthwatering” wings, and a bar is what Rock-N-Fire brought to Folsom and the community is heartbroken after hearing the unfortunate news.
ABC10
