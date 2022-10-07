A man who was taking part in an ATM skimming scheme in San Bernardino has been arrested by police. The San Bernardino Police Department announced on Friday it had arrested a suspect it identified as one of two men who used skimming devices at several ATM machines in the San Bernardino County. San Bernardino Police Department officers were called to a Bank of America ATM located on the 2011 block of E. Highland Avenue on Thursday. Surveillance video showed two suspects placing "a skimming device underneath the sticker affixed to the side of an ATM machine," according to SBPD.One of the suspects was still at the scene when authorities arrived and he was taken into custody without any altercation. It's unclear how much money the suspects managed to steal or if they obtained personal identification numbers.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO