oc-breeze.com
Orange County man agrees to plead guilty to operating illegal casinos in Santa Ana and paying bribes to police officer
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court. Niem Ngoc Ha,...
foxla.com
Man arrested for deadly 7-Eleven robbery spree to stand trial
LOS ANGELES - A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with...
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deadly Botched Robbery Nets Assailant with 40 Years to Life in Prison
A 32-year-old parolee was sentenced today to 40 years to life for gunning down a man in Anaheim in a botched robbery as the victim walked home from a store in the middle of the afternoon.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
newsantaana.com
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
O.C. Sheriff Deputies have been searching for an assault suspect near the intersection of 17th Street and Esplanade in North Tustin since just past 8 am this morning. They closed 17th Street between Esplanade and Holt. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. The O.C. Sheriff...
Canyon News
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
newsantaana.com
Repeat DUI driver who killed a retired Register editor while street racing facing up to live in prison
Louie Robert Villa, 31, Santa Ana, a repeat DUI driver who killed 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a retired O.C. Register editor and Santa Ana resident, while street racing in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. Villa previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in...
Police detain suspect responsible for ATM skimming
A man who was taking part in an ATM skimming scheme in San Bernardino has been arrested by police. The San Bernardino Police Department announced on Friday it had arrested a suspect it identified as one of two men who used skimming devices at several ATM machines in the San Bernardino County. San Bernardino Police Department officers were called to a Bank of America ATM located on the 2011 block of E. Highland Avenue on Thursday. Surveillance video showed two suspects placing "a skimming device underneath the sticker affixed to the side of an ATM machine," according to SBPD.One of the suspects was still at the scene when authorities arrived and he was taken into custody without any altercation. It's unclear how much money the suspects managed to steal or if they obtained personal identification numbers.
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
newsantaana.com
San Diego Sheriff’s attorney hired to run the O.C. Office of Independent Review
The Orange County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Faigin as the new Executive Director of the Office of Independent Review (OIR) starting November 4, 2022. The OIR helps ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with applicable law and best practices across five justice-related Orange County agencies. Will you still vote for...
Man accused of exposing himself to children in Corona, additional victims sought
Police are searching for additional victims of a man accused of indecently exposing himself to children in Corona. On Oct. 1, a 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself multiple times to children as young as 7 to 11 years old. Police say the man may be connected to a string of incidents […]
