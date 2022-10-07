ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Man arrested for deadly 7-Eleven robbery spree to stand trial

LOS ANGELES - A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with...
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home

Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
Canyon News

Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested

GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police detain suspect responsible for ATM skimming

A man who was taking part in an ATM skimming scheme in San Bernardino has been arrested by police. The San Bernardino Police Department announced on Friday it had arrested a suspect it identified as one of two men who used skimming devices at several ATM machines in the San Bernardino County. San Bernardino Police Department officers were called to a Bank of America ATM located on the 2011 block of E. Highland Avenue on Thursday. Surveillance video showed two suspects placing "a skimming device underneath the sticker affixed to the side of an ATM machine," according to SBPD.One of the suspects was still at the scene when authorities arrived and he was taken into custody without any altercation. It's unclear how much money the suspects managed to steal or if they obtained personal identification numbers. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
SANTA ANA, CA

