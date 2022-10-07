ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
Texas Crime & Safety
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him

SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
Traffic Alerts for October 8th - 13th

BEAUMONT — Texas Department of Transportation has released some traffic alerts to keep you up to date on road conditions. Saturday 8am to noon - outside lane of i10 westbound from Washington to US69 for repairs. Saturday 9am to 4pm - outside lane of US69/Cardinal Drive northbound from MLK...
The #KFDMTailgate Party | Week 7 | KFDM 6 Sports

TEXAS — Week 7 of the #KFDMTailgate Party and the Vidor Pirates battled against LC-M Battlin' Bears to end with a W. Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Vidor 29-36 (FINAL) Anahuac vs Kirbyville 30-0 (FINAL) Deweyville vs Evadale 40-30 (FINAL) Jasper vs Bridge City 35-7 (FINAL) Memorial vs La Porte 54-34...
VIDOR, TX

