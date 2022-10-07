Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Shooting in parking lot of hookah bar in Beaumont leaves five people injured
BEAUMONT — A shooting at a Beaumont nightclub left five people injured. According to Beaumont police, the shooting happened at the Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge parking lot in the 2500 block of I-10 frontage road after 1 a.m. Sunday. According to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley, five people...
fox4beaumont.com
Lumberton officer shoots and kills man accused of coming at him with machete
LUMBMERTON — The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins tells KFDM/Fox 4 an officer responded to a call...
fox4beaumont.com
Residents and pets escape house fire in Bridge City before home goes up in flames
Residents at a house in Bridge City escaped from their home that went up in flames. Bridge City firefighters fought flames at a home in the 400 block of Bowers. Two people and their pets were able to get out of the home before a blaze consumed it. The fire...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
fox4beaumont.com
AMBER Alert canceled after two week old girl and non-custodial mother found
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Investigators have canceled an AMBER Alert after finding a two week old girl and her non-custodial mother, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons. He says Sylvia Norman and her 2 week old girl, Sonni Meilike, have been located and are safe with law enforcement and CPS personnel.
fox4beaumont.com
DPS: Bicyclist hospitalized after Kountze ISD bus driver fails to yield and hits him
HARDIN COUNTY — DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Drive, today, October 7, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2020 Kountze ISD school...
fox4beaumont.com
32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him
SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
Traffic Alerts for October 8th - 13th
BEAUMONT — Texas Department of Transportation has released some traffic alerts to keep you up to date on road conditions. Saturday 8am to noon - outside lane of i10 westbound from Washington to US69 for repairs. Saturday 9am to 4pm - outside lane of US69/Cardinal Drive northbound from MLK...
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcycle convoy escorts community leader Van Edward Jordan Sr. to final resting place
GROVES — A well-known Southeast Texas community leader, veteran, motorcyclist and business owner was laid to rest Sunday. The Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. is being remembered for many accomplishments, including his love of motorcycle riding. On Sunday, following his funeral, a motorcycle convoy escorted him to his final...
fox4beaumont.com
The #KFDMTailgate Party | Week 7 | KFDM 6 Sports
TEXAS — Week 7 of the #KFDMTailgate Party and the Vidor Pirates battled against LC-M Battlin' Bears to end with a W. Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Vidor 29-36 (FINAL) Anahuac vs Kirbyville 30-0 (FINAL) Deweyville vs Evadale 40-30 (FINAL) Jasper vs Bridge City 35-7 (FINAL) Memorial vs La Porte 54-34...
fox4beaumont.com
Tailgate Party Word of the Week - The Pocket - brought to you by Bridge City Bank
Oct. 7, 2022 — Time to test some football knowledge in our Tailgate Party Word of the Week - Brought to you by Bridge City Bank. This week we asked those at a our Tailgate Party game of the week between LC-M and Vidor if they knew what The Pocket is in Football.
Comments / 0