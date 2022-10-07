Read full article on original website
Silver Alert Has Been Issued for a Missing 71-year-old Vienna Man
The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man from Vienna with cognitive issues. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seen on foot, as he left his Tower Road home on Thursday, October 6th. Officials say Holmes was intending on traveling to Winthrop but he never reached his destination and his family has not seen him since. Mr. Holmes suffers from cognitive issues and so family members are concerned.
Bradford Man Arrested in Lagrange With a Variety of Illegal Drugs
A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
State’s Chief Medical Examiner Calls Orrington Couple’s Death A Murder/Suicide
The close-knit community of Orrington has been reeling since the news that the bodies of an elderly couple, 89-year-old Russell and Lois Swanson, were found inside their Swett's Pond Rd. home Wednesday morning. A family member had gone to check on the couple and found them unresponsive. That family member...
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
Brewer Police say 2 School Threats were a Hoax, 1 Person Arrested
Brewer Police have arrested one person in connection with a pair of threats made against two local schools. According to Brewer Police, they've been investigating two threats made against two different schools in their district. As a result of that investigation, one person has been arrested, who they say is a student. The first threat was made in connection with Brewer High. School officials became aware of the threat on Wednesday after students had gone home for the day. Brewer Police say the communication suggested that there was going to be a school shooting on Thursday, October 6.
Millinocket Man Drives Through a Locked Gate, Calls 911 for Help
A Millinocket man drove through a locked gate at the Wastewater Plant and then called 911 for a tow. East Millinocket Police say the emergency call came in shortly before 8:00 Friday night. The male caller told dispatchers that he was locked behind a gate and needed a tow home. Before dispatchers could ask him for any details, the caller hung up. Officials say he called 911 repeatedly, after that, but they were not able to get any more information about where he was or what had happened. By using 911 mapping, police were able to pinpoint the man's location at the wastewater treatment plant on Medway Road in Millinocket.
Man’s Body Found in Bangor; Death Not Considered Suspicious
The Bangor Police And Fire Departments spent the early hours, just around sunrise Monday, investigating the details surrounding a body that was found near 1576 Hammond Street, in Bangor. Someone called authorities around 6:30 AM to report that they'd found the man. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the...
Bangor Police Ask for the Public’s Help Locating a Missing Woman
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 35-year-old woman, known to her friends and family as NikiSix. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Nicole Tufo (Fletcher) was last heard from on September 8th. Officials say, since that time, she hasn't been answering her cell phone and has not responded on social media to friends and family, as she usually would.
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
This Is The Weekend To Do Some Fall Cleaning If You’re In Carmel: The Town Will Help!
If you live in Carmel and you're looking to do a bit of fall cleanup around your house and yard, you're gonna love this weekend. According to the Town of Carmel's Facebook Page, all you have to do is stack your stuff curbside by 7 AM Saturday, and the town will come by and pick it up for you.
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations
A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor
A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
One Man is Dead After a Single-Vehicle Crash in Sedgwick
A Brooksville man died in a single-vehicle crash in Sedgwick on Sunday night. Hancock County Sheriff's Lieutenant Corey Bagley reports the call came into the Hancock County Regional Communications Center at approximately 7:38 Sunday evening of a single-vehicle crash on Route 15, which is also known as Snows Cove Road. John Wallace, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wallace was alone in the vehicle.
Stetson Traffic Stop Nets Fentanyl, Meth, 2 Arrests
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office seized fentanyl and meth, and arrested two people during a traffic stop in Stetson. The incident happened on September 27th, when SSG Roy Peary tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. When the vehicle refused to stop and began speeding up rapidly, Peary waited until the driver had pulled into a driveway to talk with the occupants.The vehicle was driven by 29-year-old Mark Page of Dexter and two female passengers. After talking with the trio, Peary determined that Page was driving with a suspended license and one of the women had given him a fake name. Further investigation revealed the woman to be Anita Leo, 41, of Exeter who had 4 active warrants out for her arrest.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Ride ‘The Pumpkin Express’ With Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine is here. Crisp days, football, fall foliage, and of course, pumpkins! Best of all, there is no shortage of things to do all across Maine during the fall season. It is time to pick a pumpkin, hop aboard the train in...
Forget Today’s Costumes, Halloween Was Way Creepier 80 Years Ago
Halloween really brings out people's creative side. Until a few years ago, I lived in a neighborhood in Bangor that got destroyed by trick-or-treaters every year. One year we had something like 500 kids come to our house. I know people in other places around Bangor get more than 1,000! And, in all that madness, there was certainly every kind of costume imaginable.
‘Fright at the Fort’ Returns to Fort Knox Next Weekend
Spooky season is here. Five Nights of Fright returns to Fort Knox, beginning next weekend. Fright at the Fort returns to Fort Knox, in Prospect, after a two-year hiatus. Organizers of the five nights of fright have been hard at work bringing the creepy event back, bigger than ever before. A change this year will be online ticket sales only. Tickets went on-sale last month via Eventbrite.
