fox5dc.com
The Greene Turtle hosts grand opening celebration in Brandywine
The well-known Maryland-based sports restaurant The Greene Turtle is expanding. On Monday, Oct. 10, they hosted a grand opening celebration in Brandywine, Maryland. There were special drinks, giveaways, live music, and of course great food, and FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart was there for the fun!
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
theburn.com
Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County
A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
"It lets you know with all the bad in the world, there's still good," | Woodbridge family business destroyed in fire
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge family says they've received an incredible amount of support from their community and through the GoFundMe page they launched. On Sept. 28, Penny's Used Auto Parts on Minnieville Road was burnt to the ground. Richard Archie says his parents, Henry and Annie Archie opened...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
hillrag.com
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
rockvillenights.com
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
coloradomusic.org
A Broke Marching Band Parades on Capitol Hill to Practice. Magic Ensues
Photo: Colorado State U’s marching band! | By Lizzie Johnson, Washington Post | Rush hour traffic slammed to a halt as the high school band director walked backward into the busy Capitol Hill intersection, followed by a line of teens gripping trombones, trumpets, french horns and flutes. The thunk-thunk-thunk of bass drums reverberated in the damp October air.
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. school turf grass program is helping students make history
With long hair that stretched down his back, a shirt that had a fertilizer stain and stained khaki pants, Drew Miller walked into a conversation with Brentsville District High School Principal Katherine Meints thinking he would just be giving ideas for how to revamp the school’s agricultural program. Miller,...
Inside Nova
For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church
According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
thehillishome.com
Lost Capitol Hill: Indigenous Peoples’ Day
On this Indigenous People’ Day, I want to have a brief overview of some of the articles I have written over the years about Native Americans and their history here on the Hill. I wish there were more, but sadly, the history of those who were here before the land was divided up among British settlers in the 17th century is not well-known. Whatever information may have existed at the time is now well and truly gone.
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
restaurantdive.com
Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant
Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
iheart.com
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
bethesdamagazine.com
Proud Boys protest at Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens
Wearing skeleton-face masks and carrying signs, members of the extreme right-wing group Proud Boys showed up Saturday to protest at an outdoor session of Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. The group of men, wearing baseball caps with the Proud Boys insignia, lined up outside the visitors...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Residents to Get More Fiber Internet Options
City of Alexandria residents used to have one main option when it came to Internet service: Comcast. In recent years, Verizon has started offering its Fios service in select areas — and now, more companies are planning to offer fiber optics Internet service to residents. Earlier this year, a...
GW Hatchet
GW closes long COVID recovery clinic after two years of operations
At the height of the pandemic in the fall of 2020, Aileen Chang founded GW’s COVID Recovery Clinic to treat patients with symptoms of long COVID. Two years later, Chang, an associate professor of medicine at GW, said the clinic housed in the GW’s Medical Faculty Associates has been shut down for four months because of staffing shortages in the MFA. Long COVID, which affects 1 in 3 U.S. adults who catch COVID, causes long-term symptoms like shortness of breath and a lingering cough for months following an initial coronavirus infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Thousands of women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in […]
