Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Berkshire operates in many industries, including mortgages, energy, and insurance. Both classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares have a reputation for beating the market over a long history. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Costco stock has been as reliable as the price of its famous hot dog-and-soda combo. Betting with Warren Buffett has been a winning proposition over many years. Loyal customers will continue to patronize two great businesses whose shares have tumbled this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Another analyst sees mounting pressure on revenue in the near term. Slowing demand for graphics processors and restrictions in China are expected to weigh on Nvidia in the near term. The company is launching its new RTX 40 series this month but has to clear excess inventory, which is hurting...
Motley Fool
3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move
Chevron is a good solution for conservative investors who see the OPEC news highlighting bigger issues in the oil markets. Higher oil prices could mean an exceptionally strong 2022 for ExxonMobil. Devon Energy's recent deals put it in an even better position to cash in on higher crude oil prices.
Motley Fool
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Falling Earlier Today
Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock on near-term headwinds in advertising and increasing competition. These headwinds have the stock's valuation down to a low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13. The analyst doesn’t see a higher valuation for Meta as long as headwinds persist. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Travel Stocks Tanked Today
The IMF now expects global growth of just 2.7% next year. Macao's recovery may be on the horizon, but it's not happening in October. Interest rates continue a slow but steady increase. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Why Affimed Stock Plummeted by Over 16% Today
One analyst weighs in with a bleak new take on the biotech. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today
A monster rival, not content with simply competing in the electric vehicle space, is also muscling into the energy business. Tesla's revenue from energy is a small part of its total, yet its efforts in the space are still considerable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
Comments / 0