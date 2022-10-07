ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs

Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust

It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers' Cam Heyward retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cameraman filed police report against Raiders WR Davante Adams

Shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen shoving a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room. It was an ugly scene, and while Adams did make a public apology, the cameraman that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Alabama State coach explains his issue with Deion Sanders

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had no interest in sharing a friendly postgame hug with Deion Sanders after Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. While speaking with the media following his team’s loss, Robinson explained his feelings. Robinson said that Sanders had trash-talked...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Player Ryan Clark Calling Out Team’s Lackluster Effort In Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1-4 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North (and AFC as a whole) standings. There have been a ton of people who have been critical of what has gone on within the organization this season and former Super Bowl winning safety, Ryan Clark has been at the top of that list. After the embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he did not shy away once again on Monday morning when he ripped into the team’s effort and put the blame on head coach, Mike Tomlin .
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman

Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed

Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
CHICAGO, IL
Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds to Ryan Clark's Criticism

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of fire from national media across the country. Fans and major outlets alike have made it known of their disappointment in this year, and after a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, one former player made his frustration known. Super Bowl champion Ryan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol

The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury. Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers again linked with Sean Payton after firing of Matt Rhule

In May, then-Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule insisted that team owner David Tepper assured him there was nothing to rumors linking the organization with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. However, the Panthers officially parted ways with Rhule on Monday coming off a 37-15 home loss to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Commanders' Carson Wentz not 'overly concerned' with Ron Rivera's comments

After Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera tried to clarify the perceived shot he took at starting quarterback Carson Wentz following Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, Wentz indicated he spoke to his head coach and is not bothered by Rivera's words. "… coach addressed it, handled it — nothing,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Had A Close Call Sunday Night

It’s been several years since Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has been able to play for an entire season without getting seriously injured. Not surprisingly, it’s also been several years since the team has done well. All fans of the team are afraid that Davis is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Josh McDaniels

Did the Las Vegas Raiders try to fix what isn’t broken?. They made the playoffs last season with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after taking over for Jon Gruden. Their offense flowed with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller as their top targets on offense. Trading for All-Pro wideout Davante...
NFL

