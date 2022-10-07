ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson's Contract Breakdown: From $460,000 As A Rookie To A 25-Year And $25 Million Contract Extension

Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson would have flourished in today's league. With his career earnings set as one year’s worth of pay for some of the top players, Johnson would have been making well over $50 million a season. Instead, Johnson established a legacy that often puts him on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends. When looking at his career contract breakdown, goes to show how far the NBA has come when it comes to playing its top players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Nicolas Batum
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
NBA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Had A Close Call Sunday Night

It’s been several years since Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has been able to play for an entire season without getting seriously injured. Not surprisingly, it’s also been several years since the team has done well. All fans of the team are afraid that Davis is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard

McClung, 23, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and ended up joining the Los Angeles Lakers for Summer League shortly after. After signing an undrafted rookie deal with the Lakers, McClung was waived and signed a deal with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. On December 22,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Olympics Basketball#Mvp#The University Of Kansas#Cameroonian#American#French
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The 76ers Have Waived A Promising Young Star

McClung had only been with the 76ers’ organization for just a week and while he will no longer player for Philly, he might not be going far. It is expected that he will join Philly’s G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. This is the latest move for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Country
France
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

"It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed" - Roddick on Djokovic

Andy Roddick reacted to Djokovic winning the Astana Open positively pointing out that his being ranked 7th is not right. Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's victory at the 2022 Astana Open is good because it benefits nobody when he's ranked 7th. If Wimbledon points had counted, Djokovic would have been ranked much higher, but he was able to accumulate 750 points thanks to his victories in Israel and Kazakhstan, ensuring his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Warriors give Jordan Poole fake trophy before preseason game

After Draymond Green punched him during a practice last week, the Golden State Warriors' players and coaches have lined up to defend Jordan Poole. Green apologized yesterday, but he and the organization still need to make things right with Poole. Which explains what happened tonight before the Warriors' preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy