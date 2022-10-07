Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Yardbarker
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry
Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson's Contract Breakdown: From $460,000 As A Rookie To A 25-Year And $25 Million Contract Extension
Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson would have flourished in today's league. With his career earnings set as one year’s worth of pay for some of the top players, Johnson would have been making well over $50 million a season. Instead, Johnson established a legacy that often puts him on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends. When looking at his career contract breakdown, goes to show how far the NBA has come when it comes to playing its top players.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
For all of his 20-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant only knew LeBron James as a competitor. And while the two never faced off in the playoffs, they were always fighting with each other for the title of the best player in the league. But when LeBron James officially became a...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Had A Close Call Sunday Night
It’s been several years since Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has been able to play for an entire season without getting seriously injured. Not surprisingly, it’s also been several years since the team has done well. All fans of the team are afraid that Davis is...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
McClung, 23, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and ended up joining the Los Angeles Lakers for Summer League shortly after. After signing an undrafted rookie deal with the Lakers, McClung was waived and signed a deal with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. On December 22,...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Shockingly Denies Report That The Lakers Offered Him $80 Million Contract: "There Was Never A Contract."
In 2021, Dennis Schroder made headlines by reportedly turning down an $80 million contract offer by the Lakers. Schroder, who was then playing starting guard for the Purple and Gold, chose to bet on himself and decided to aim for a higher salary as a free agent that summer. Unfortunately,...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"
The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
The 76ers Have Waived A Promising Young Star
McClung had only been with the 76ers’ organization for just a week and while he will no longer player for Philly, he might not be going far. It is expected that he will join Philly’s G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. This is the latest move for...
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Admits It Was Her Decision To Trade Young Players For Anthony Davis: "It Was A Moment Of Truth. It Was My Decision To Push The Button."
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. One of the biggest reasons behind that status of the organization is the fact that they have 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters. Now, winning NBA titles is not an easy task by any means, but...
Yardbarker
"It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed" - Roddick on Djokovic
Andy Roddick reacted to Djokovic winning the Astana Open positively pointing out that his being ranked 7th is not right. Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's victory at the 2022 Astana Open is good because it benefits nobody when he's ranked 7th. If Wimbledon points had counted, Djokovic would have been ranked much higher, but he was able to accumulate 750 points thanks to his victories in Israel and Kazakhstan, ensuring his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."
As one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a league of their own when it comes to success, history, and a culture of winning basketball. In terms of records and numbers, the franchise sits alone at the top in many different categories,...
Yardbarker
Warriors give Jordan Poole fake trophy before preseason game
After Draymond Green punched him during a practice last week, the Golden State Warriors' players and coaches have lined up to defend Jordan Poole. Green apologized yesterday, but he and the organization still need to make things right with Poole. Which explains what happened tonight before the Warriors' preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
