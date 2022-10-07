Read full article on original website
40 Highly Anticipated Young Adult Books Releasing This Fall
Sweater weather + these new releases? A perfect combo.
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
William Shatner says trip to space filled him with "overwhelming sadness"
Actor William Shatner says his 2021 trip to space aboard a Blue Origin capsule filled him with "overwhelming sadness." In an excerpt from his new book, he writes, "Every day, we are confronted with the knowledge of further destruction of Earth at our hands." CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Meg Oliver have more.
Eye on America: Cancer screening awareness, the surge of banned books in public schools, and more
Actor Ryan Reynolds takes us on his personal health journey to raise awareness about cancer screening. And we go on a deep dive into both sides of the issue surrounding banned books in our public schools. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
