Lil Baby Shares Video for New Track “Heyy”
Following the announcement of his new album It’s Only Me last month, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has shared the video for his new song “Heyy.”. The Ivan Berrios-directed video for the hypnotic track sees Baby counting cash, surrounded by clones of himself, and performing on a platform as alligators circle him. “Heyy” is the second track we’ve heard from his third studio album It’s Only Me, which drops on Friday, Oct. 14. He gave fans their first taste of the project with “Detox,” which was accompanied by a visual that saw him boxing, doing yoga, and dealing with business.
Robert Glasper Shares “Therapy Pt. 2” Song Featuring Mac Miller
Ahead of the Oct. 14 release of Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, pianist Robert Glasper has shared a collaboration he worked on with the late Mac Miller. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Glasper explained how the pair collaborated on the song years ago. “I was in another studio session and he called me one night like ‘What are you doing?’ And I said ‘Actually man, I’m in the studio.’ He said ‘Man, I’m in the lab too… I need to be inspired. Send me something!’ I was like ‘Word, ok.’”
Tom DeLonge Returns to blink-182, Pop-Punk Trio Announces Global Tour and New Album
On Tuesday, as fans have been expecting for several days now, blink-182 announced the return of its classic lineup. The quintessential pop-punk band will hit the road for a massive tour of equally massive venues in 2023 and 2024, while a new album is set to be unveiled next year.
Pusha-T Shares More Details on New Music, Says Clipse Reunion Is ‘Up to My Brother’
Pusha-T has shared a few more details on his follow-up to It’s Almost Dry, which he again confirmed is in the works. Rolling Stone conducted a lengthy interview with Pusha, where he admitted that he was en route to the studio to reunite with Pharrell Williams for his next project.
Watch Travis Scott Perform at Bronny’s 18th Birthday Party
Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a live performance by Travis Scott. Footage from the night shows Bronny, his father LeBron James, and more turning up as Travis performs “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”. LeBron posted...
The Best New Australian Music From September 2022
September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Lil Yachty’s Viral Track “Poland” Hits Streaming Services and Gets Video Treatment (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/11, 5:10 p.m. ET: Yachty has released a Cole Bennett-directed Lyrical Lemonade video for “Poland.” Enjoy 89 seconds of fun above. See original story below. Lil Yachty’s track “Poland” recently surfaced online and now it has officially made its way to streaming services. The...
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Willow is becoming a familiar face at Studio 8H. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter made her Saturday Night Live debut back in April, when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Pyschofreak.” Less than six months later, Willow returned to the SNL stage to serve as the second musical guest of season 48, following a stellar performance by Kendrick Lamar.
XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December
Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Lil Yachty Models For OVO’s Upcoming University of Toronto Collection
After taking the wock to Poland, Lil Yachty has found himself in Canada, or at least wearing it, as the model for OVO’s latest Fall and Winter collection, a collaboration with the University of Toronto. OVO teased the upcoming collaboration on their Instagram page where Yachty wore different pieces...
Tom Cruise Reportedly in Talks to Shoot Feature Film in Outer Space
Tom Cruise is working towards finalizing a deal that will make him the first actor to shoot a feature film in outer space, TMZ reports. Cruise is said to be speaking with the Universal Films Entertainment Group about filming at the International Space Station, accomplishing a goal that has been years in the making. While movies like the Cruise-narrated documentary Space Station 3D and 2012’s Apogee of Fear were filmed at the ISS, the actor aims to become the first civilian to perform a space walk.
Conducta Warms Up For XOYO Residency With 4x4 Slammer “Lessons”
Taking a brief pause between the end of his packed festival season (including no fewer than two North American tours) and his upcoming residency at XOYO next month, Conducta has just released a new single called “Lessons”. Guaranteed to be a mainstay in the clubs for the foreseeable...
How Bri Marie Became Drake’s Go-To Hair Braider
When Drake walked onstage to host the Nike Maxim Award Show in Beaverton, Oregon in early September 2022, he captured the attention of countless celebrities, athletes, and fans in attendance, but not for the reason you may think. It wasn’t his speech—although incredibly witty and humorous—that stole the show. Instead, it was the Nike swoosh-shaped detail braided into his hair. He later followed the public appearance with close-up shots of his protective style on Instagram, which garnered even more positive feedback.
Fat Joe and Stephen A. Smith to Link Up for ‘In Conversation’ Event at the Apollo in NYC
Fat Joe is slated to sit down with ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith for what’s being touted as an “unguarded conversation” next month. The event, formally billed as The Apollo Presents In Conversation: Fat Joe, will take place on Nov. 15 and is part of the larger rollout behind The Book of Jose. Joe’s memoir, penned with Shaheem Reid, is being released through the Random House imprint Roc Lit 101. As previously reported, the imprint was launched back in 2020 and was at the time said to also have a “fantasy fiction” project on the way from Lil Uzi Vert.
UK Jazz Artist Ella Knight Spotlights BBC EU’s Second Fall 2022 Delivery
Billionaire Boys Club EU is back to launch its second drop of Fall 2022, along with a lookbook featuring Nottingham jazz artist Ella Knight. Bringing together a timeless aesthetic with space-age graphics and functional silhouettes, the immersive campaign features a range of laid-back pieces including the Astro Varsity Jacket, which has been reworked in a black and yellow colourway, stencil crewnecks and sweatpants doused in the label’s Hearts and Minds motif, and ‘90s-inspired denim sets complete with a jungle print.
Suitcase Closed! Salley Carson Finally Makes Rocky Landing on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Salley Carson finally hit the beach on Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise. But she didn’t last long!. The drama queen, 27, self-eliminated before getting out of limo on The Bachelor earlier this year—to return to her fiancé. Since then, the two have reportedly had...
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Caleb McLaughlin Says He Wants to Play DC’s Static
Caleb McLaughlin, best known for his role as Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, has said that he’s down to portray DC’s Static in a future project. As part of an extensive Q&A session at Heroes Comic Con Belgium 2022 in Brussels, per Insert Coin, McLaughlin revealed his aspirations to play the superhero, who notably appeared in the animated series Static Shock. When asked what movie roles he’s interested in, McLaughlin said he’s eager to get involved in the world of superhero films.
Watch the Trailer for Selena Gomez’s Documentary ‘My Mind and Me’
“How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”. This is among the questions posed by Selena Gomez in the just-released trailer for director Alek Keshishian’s upcoming Apple Original Films documentary My Mind & Me. Shared on Monday, which marks World Mental Health Day, the trailer gives fans the deepest look yet at the doc set to debut on Apple TV+ next month.
