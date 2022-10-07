ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blasdell, NY

Blasdell man pleads guilty to arson charge

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hI9m8_0iQNWjep00

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that a 21-year-old Blasdell man has pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the fourth degree.

On April 2, 2022, Victor Afonin allegedly entered an empty church on McKinley Parkway in the Town of Hamburg by smashing a window with a baseball bat.

According to the district attorney's office, Afonin caused around $50,000 in damages after starting three fires and using the baseball bat to break more windows and mirrors.

Afonin is ordered to serve one year of interim probation until he is sentenced on October 5, 2023.

He remains released under supervision with a temporary order of protection to stay away from the church.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, multiple felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt. On Sept. 17, 2022, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death with a pipe. Police say 30-year-old Abouycea Thornton assaulted the couple near Bailey and Berkshire avenues the night of September 17th, injuring the woman and killing the man.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Blasdell, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Hamburg, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
DUNKIRK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police Investigating Drowning Death Near Angola, NY

Law enforcement and rescue officials in the Southtowns are trying to get more information about a person who has died. According to reports, the man was found in Lake Erie this past weekend. Details are limited and the case is still under investigation as police try to determine what exactly...
ANGOLA, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Decommissioned Fire Truck Stolen, Found Abandoned in Niagara Falls (Canada) Neighborhood: Police

A decommissioned fire truck was stolen and found abandoned in a residential neighborhood in Niagara Falls early Monday, police say, GlobalNews.ca reported. In a news release, Niagara Regional Police said officers responded to Buckeye Crescent, near the QEW and McLeod Road, at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a possible abandoned stolen vehicle.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
ANGOLA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police and Court News

Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Four dead in Erie County shootings

We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Teen Arrested on Felony Charges

An Olean teen was arrested on felony charges Friday morning. Olean Police charged 18-year-old Prince I. Foster with felony burglary, felony larceny and three traffic infractions.
OLEAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York

Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy