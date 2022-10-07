Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs

A daylong investigation began Friday morning after a woman claimed she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

ESPD, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and KCMO Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit spent the day going through a large house looking for evidence.

Police say they were alerted of reports of a woman crying out for help and knocking on doors before 8 a.m. A nearby resident took her in until she was able to speak with officers.

She reported she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted at a residence in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

Officers said it was evident when speaking with the woman that she had been held against her will.

After questioning, she was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities wrapped the initial investigation of the residence, located in the 300 block of Old Orchard, around 6:30 p.m.

Earlier Friday, an Excelsior Springs police spokesperson said a search warrant was executed. KCPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit personnel assisted in the investigation.

Police said a cadaver dog was brought out to assist with the investigation. However, police would not say if anything was found inside the home.

They also said the investigation would take several days and would continue on Saturday morning.

Despite "social media rumors about the possibility of other deceased victims," and the woman mentioning other victims, police indicate they are unaware of any other victims at this time.

One suspect has been taken into custody, and authorities are not looking for additional parties. Thus, Excelsior police report there is no threat to the public.

Police said charges in the incident are expected Friday night.

