Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy urged against politicizing Jan. 6: Audio recording

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pushed against politicization in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to new audio recordings. The recordings were captured by former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone during a meeting with McCarthy and others after the riot. In one of...
