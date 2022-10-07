Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 committee chairman announces Ginni Thomas will be deposed this week
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will sit for a deposition this week, Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Kevin McCarthy urged against politicizing Jan. 6: Audio recording
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pushed against politicization in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to new audio recordings. The recordings were captured by former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone during a meeting with McCarthy and others after the riot. In one of...
Rep. Peters Earns 5th Endorsement from Influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Scott Peters for Congress on Thursday, the fifth time the world’s largest business organization has given its backing to the Democrat from La Jolla. Vartan Djihanian, director of the chamber’s western region, praised Peters for bipartisan leadership in support of the local and...
Bakersfield Now
27 become citizens at naturalization ceremony at César E. Chávez National Monument
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Friday, 27 people in Kern County became naturalized citizens at the César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene. "It's very emotional, because one I'm sharing with my Mom," Alma Piedra, naturalized citizen, said. "So, we're doing it together, so it's a big plus."
Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be featured at Jan. 6 panel’s hearing
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, said on Sunday that the panel might not feature testimony from Ginni Thomas at its upcoming hearing on Thursday. The panel late last month interviewed Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme...
Jan. 6 Committee Urges Judge to Release More John Eastman Emails, Calling His Privilege Claims ‘Consistently Unreliable’
The Jan. 6 Committee said Monday that John Eastman’s “consistently unreliable” descriptions of the contents of his Chapman University emails mean a judge should review the documents to determine if his privilege claims are valid. The short filing in the case before U.S. District Judge David O....
