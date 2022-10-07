ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 Does THIS, Fueling Reunion Rumors: 'Check Back Soon!'

After what seemed like ages, American rock band Blink-182 appears to be gearing up for a reunion, and their social media activity seems to point toward that direction. According to reports, Blink-182 wiped their Instagram account clean, causing fans to speculate that they are preparing for a comeback in the near future.
Robbie Williams Thankful for Oasis 'Feud,' Instrumental to Solo Career?

Robbie Williams admitted that meeting with Oasis at Glastonbury was the impetus for his "new life" when he left Take That as he kicked off his "XXV Tour" on Sunday night at The O2 in London. The 48-year-old singer reminisced on stage about meeting Liam and Noel Gallagher at the...
What Happens to Matt Skiba After Blink-182 Reunion? Fans Gutted Because of THIS

IT'S CONFIRMED! Blink-182 is returning with the original lineup of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and returning guitarist Tom DeLonge!. The announcement comes in the form of a 182 Industries ad, a fictional company that was also teased on posters flying around Manhattan, New York. Reports of a Blink-182 reunion have...
Eddie Murphy Ordered To Pay MORE Monthly Support to Mel B After Spice Girl Made THIS Complaint

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to increase the amount of his monthly child support for his daughter with Spice Girls member Mel B from $25,000 to $35,000. Two years after the English singer filed papers requesting additional financial assistance for Murphy's monthly child support, reports added. She claimed that it was due to a change in income and financial hardship.
Lynn Ban Brings Career Angle to ‘Bling Empire’

The first teaser clip for “Bling Empire: New York” suggests the latest spinoff of the popular Netflix series will involve the usual stew of luxury excess, romantic shenanigans and social squabbling. But there will also be doses of business reality thanks to cast member Lynn Ban, who let...
EXCLUSIVE: From being abandoned by her mates to being 'blown away with love': Girl, 9, is given a trip to Dreamworld by Domino's after her friends couldn't come to her birthday

A young girl and her family have been gifted a trip to Dreamworld by Domino's after her friends couldn't come to her ninth birthday party. Mum Lauren O'Rourke, from Coolum, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, arranged a day of activities for daughter, Skylah, followed by a sleepover, on September 24. But...
