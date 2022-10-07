Let me start by getting one thing off my chest: candy corn is delicious. Stop the hate. In general, according to the website Candystore.com, Halloween candy purchasing is going to be back on a huge upswing again this year, potentially setting a record at $3.1 billion! That's up from last year, and we all remember 2020. That year we had the whole lockdown from the pandemic and in our case the derecho. Any candy we purchased around Halloween that year was likely used for stress-eating and not handing out, as there were barely any trick-or-treaters out.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO