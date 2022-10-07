ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Law Enforcement Save Horse After 50 Foot Fall [PHOTOS]

Horses are amazing creatures. They are hard workers and are loyal to their owners. Just this month, a story went viral about the horse in Utah that returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. The lost horse was found and returned to its owner after a BLM roundup of wild mustangs. BLM managers noticed that one horse was clearly well-trained and had the brand that was reported on the missing horse eight years prior. Today, the horse is back home, acting as if those eight years in the wild never happened.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets

Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard

I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Pain at the Pump: Gas Prices Skyrocketing in Iowa (Again)

Remember when gas prices were dropping in historic fashion? I mean, they were still high, but they were at least dropping. Well, those days are done. The days of record-dropping prices were short-lived and sadly, didn't offer that much relief to consumers. As we speak, the average price of a...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Wait a Minute, Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Iowa?

In and around college towns throughout Iowa, when the students are ready to move out in the spring, and big giant dumpsters are brought on campus, it's likely you'll find some people digging around for buried treasure amongst the trash. Dumpster diving is a way for people to find things for free or at an incredibly low price if they don't mind digging through some trash. You'll find people going through garbage bins looking for just about anything, but is it legal to do in Iowa?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended

Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Top Predator in Iowa is Unbelievably Cute

I'm a grown adult. A man with no kids, and no so I no longer buy stuffed animals. That said, I had a close encounter on I-380 this morning with a cute lil... predator. Today, I nearly smoked a coyote who was farting around on the side of the road.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Football in Iowa On Pace to be Worst in a Decade

Six weeks into the 2022 college football season, all three of Iowa's state schools are not where they want to be -- at least in terms of record. Currently, Northern Iowa is 2-4, and Iowa and Iowa State are both 3-3. With the high standard that Iowans put on their...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know

It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Twins Show Why Regular Screenings Are So Important

During the month of October, you can plan on seeing a lot of pink throughout the state of Iowa. October is known as breast cancer awareness month for several countries throughout the world and this is a great reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammograms. According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy in 2022 Might Surprise You

Let me start by getting one thing off my chest: candy corn is delicious. Stop the hate. In general, according to the website Candystore.com, Halloween candy purchasing is going to be back on a huge upswing again this year, potentially setting a record at $3.1 billion! That's up from last year, and we all remember 2020. That year we had the whole lockdown from the pandemic and in our case the derecho. Any candy we purchased around Halloween that year was likely used for stress-eating and not handing out, as there were barely any trick-or-treaters out.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native To Return As Fan Favorite Character

An Iowa native is returning as a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your favorite superhero movies. Obviously we're all pretty familiar with Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman himself, who grew up in a town right outside of Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable

Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
IOWA STATE
