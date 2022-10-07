Read full article on original website
Superheroes rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital - Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Police Department’s SWAT team are coming together to spread some cheer for kids in the hospital. Participating SWAT members are dressing up in Halloween costumes to rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital for pediatric patients on Tuesday afternoon. This story will...
TLCHD receives over $90,000 in traffic safety grants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Tuesday it will receive over $90,000 in traffic safety grants. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded TLCHD $93,500 in federal traffic safety funding for federal fiscal year 2023. “Partnerships are critical to the success...
Water for Ishmael offers Toledo immigrants their first job
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For, nearly 20 years, Water for Ishmael has offered a lot of opportunities for immigrant families, and thanks to a new partnership, the school will now offer a new employment option for students. Water for Ishmael aids with learning opportunities such as English skills, access to...
Finds in the 419 - Country Lane Tree Farm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures out to Genoa for a tour of a local farm featuring a variety of animals including kissing llamas. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount. Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health...
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He started doing it for a good cause, but now it’s a fun competition, and he needs your help to win. Dalton Cleghorn says he’s got “America’s Best Mullet, right here.” That’s “right here” in northwest Ohio, still unofficially though for now.
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
Toledo DHCD announce Rooftop Repair Financial Assistance Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development have announced the launch of the Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program. The City of Toledo says over a three-year-period, the program will provide up to 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households in Toledo with financial assistance for roof repair or replacement.
Early voting begins tomorrow in Ohio
Consignment shopping could be the way to go for the holiday season. The superheroes say this is a day they look forward to all year. Police identify suspect in death of 3-year-old child from Sylvania Township. Police identify suspect in death of 3-year-old child from Sylvania Township.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday. T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant...
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of killing a three-year-old child on Tuesday. The grand jury indicted Michael James Kitto on a series of charges including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault; all with repeat violent offender specifications, as well as an endangering children charge.
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the names of the three people that were shot at the Whitmer football game against Central Catholic Friday night. They include a 21-year-old Toledo resident, a 28-year-old resident of Florida and a 17-year-old student at Whitmer. 13abc is not releasing the names...
Police identify suspect in death of 3-year-old child from Sylvania Township
They're seen as creepy by many, but bats are amazing creatures that tend to get a bad rap. Dan Smith separates fact from fiction, in your "Moment of Science". 🦇🦇🦇
Sewer repair project to close part of Yates Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In conjunction with a sewer project, the City of Toledo will be closing Yates Street at Lagrange Street. The City says the closure is set to begin on Oct. 12 and is scheduled to remain in place for two days. Lane restrictions will be in place...
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested for the homicide of the three-year-old boy who died last week. The Sylvania Township Police Department says Michael Kitto was arrested on homicide and felonious assault charges in Michigan. He’s awaiting extradition back to Ohio. Police say the suspect, Kitto, is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.
TPD: No suspects in triple shooting outside of Whitmer football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledoans are still trying to make sense of the violence that broke out just outside Whitmer’s football stadium Friday night. Shots were fired, leaving a 17-year-old Whitmer student, a 21-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female rushed to local hospitals. The victims were said to have...
Whitmer High School students speak out about Friday’s triple shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students a Whitmer High School say Friday’s shooting outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium is an event that will never forget. The game was supposed to be the biggest rivalry game of the year, but with about seven minutes left in the game shots were fired and chaos erupted. “I mean it was kind of scary seeing everybody running, talking about it’s a shooter. I didn’t know if it was outside the gamer out,” said A’Kavia Jones, a Whitmer student.
