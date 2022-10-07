‘He Needs to Do It Now’: Stewart Rhodes Saw Jan. 6 as Crucial Deadline for Trump to Take Action, D.C. Jury Hears

All the evidence against them they haven't disputed. They've only disputed the context. They've excused it as "training," or "pre-January 6th." The evidence is damning.
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
There All going to prison for a long time and trump. The cult leader will not be able to get away with telling roads to storm the capital
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes estranged wife reacts to secret recording
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: White House guest claims Trump indicated he swapped out Oval Office 'secret toilet' because Obama used it: New book claims he would TIP military aides and filled his bathroom with hairspray
Former Trump Aide Says Supreme Court Will Come Off As 'Corrupt' If It Intervenes In Mar-A-Lago Case
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Donald Trump Just Revealed Whether Or Not Ivanka Trump Will Be His 2024 Running Mate
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Doomed to fail”: Legal experts trash Trump’s appeal after he runs to SCOTUS over Mar-a-Lago docs
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'
George Conway Envisions Nightmare Scenario Before Donald Trump’s Final Reckoning
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 15