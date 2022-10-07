From speech-to-text software to hearing and mobility aids, nearly every person will need some form of assistive technology during their lifetime. Today, more than 2.5 billion people worldwide require these products to help them lead healthier and happier lives, according to the World Health Organization. But existing hardware still excludes some disabled people or those with chronic or degenerative illnesses—not everyone can control a joystick, for instance. Newer solutions that attempt to link a person’s thoughts up to a computer are still in early development, and it’s taken users some time to learn how to use brain-computer interfaces.

