Anderson County, SC

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of Georgia football player

By Nikolette Miller
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder.

The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt.

Officers said they responded to a shooting Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. at Dave and Busters located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway.

Upon arrival, deputies located Dewitt in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still investigating the motive behind Dewitt’s death.

Investigators have learned that the suspects and victim were familiar with each other and believe an altercation took place before the shooting.

The police department informed The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that a white mini cooper was heading out of Georgia into South Carolina.

Deputies located the vehicle at the QuikTrip along Highway 76.

After several hours of interviewing both suspects, deputies booked both men into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The suspects are expected to be extradited back to Georgia Monday.

The case remains under investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 45

Constitutionalist
4d ago

They should also be charged with a federal hate crime!

Reply(1)
26
Jerry Pless
4d ago

shouldn't arrest them ,just let the family of the football player handle it

Reply
10
Jerry Pless
4d ago

save the taxpayers money, take them and drop them out in copper hill Tennessee

Reply(1)
9
ANDERSON, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

