Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in th e 2700 block of West 10th Street just after 11:30 a.m.. According to a release, officers located Green suffering from a single gunshot wound and began administering life-saving treatment before he was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police arrested Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, and charged him with murder. He is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Officer Andrew Boggess says Bryant and Green were familiar with each other, but didn’t elaborate on how they knew each other. Bryant, who Ofc. Boggess says appears to have acted alone, was arrested in the Sorgho area where he lived.

“Detectives were very quickly able to determine that Mr. Bryant was going to be able to be a potential suspect. We were able to work with the sheriff’s office to locate him in the Sorgho area, where he was taken into custody,” said Ofc. Boggess.

Officer Boggess says a weapon was found, but he did not say what weapon was used in the shooting.

Bryant was arraigned on the charge earlier today. His next court hearing is scheduled for October 14th.

(This story was originally published on October 7, 2022)

